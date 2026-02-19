After 8 Years Of Creating Fine Geek Jewelry Pieces; I Am Finishing This Chapter And Moving On To My Next Vision (Part 1)

It is with great excitment and a little bit of sadness- I am pleased to annouce that I am moving on from Custom Geek Jewelry. This is a thank you post to you all. But not a goodbye.

To those who missed my posts over the span of 5 years, my name is Orion, I am a professional jewelry designer a league player and a geek. I have been making fine geek custom pieces whether as gifts or engagement proposals for the League and Geek community. IT HAS BEEN MY ABSOLUTE PLEASURE TO DO THIS OVER 8 YEARS. I have recieved so much love from you guys and wanted to thank you before I am moving on. There is a clearance sale on my etsy Ready to ship stock, but I will remain available for geek customs and engagment commissions.

It is about time for me to move on to my next vision/ rebranding so I will see you around and thank you endlessly

Mavuika Hoops

Evelynn Lasher and Mavuika Pendant

Evelynn Lasher Ring and Mavuika Set

Mavuika Pendant

Pantheon Pendants

Zyra Earrings and Venti Ring

Genshin Harmonic Whimsey Flower

Evelynn Heart Earrings

Kazuha Evelynn Lasher and Venti Ring

KDA Evelynn Ring

Sona, KDA Evelynn and a teddy bear ring

Kda evelynn ring

Kda evelynn ring

Demon Hunter Depry Pendant along with others

Finito La Comedia

