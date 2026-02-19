After 8 Years Of Creating Fine Geek Jewelry Pieces; I Am Finishing This Chapter And Moving On To My Next Vision (Part 1)

It is with great excitment and a little bit of sadness- I am pleased to annouce that I am moving on from Custom Geek Jewelry. This is a thank you post to you all. But not a goodbye.
To those who missed my posts over the span of 5 years, my name is Orion, I am a professional jewelry designer a league player and a geek. I have been making fine geek custom pieces whether as gifts or engagement proposals for the League and Geek community. IT HAS BEEN MY ABSOLUTE PLEASURE TO DO THIS OVER 8 YEARS. I have recieved so much love from you guys and wanted to thank you before I am moving on. There is a clearance sale on my etsy Ready to ship stock, but I will remain available for geek customs and engagment commissions.
It is about time for me to move on to my next vision/ rebranding so I will see you around and thank you endlessly
More info: Etsy
Mavuika Hoops
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Evelynn Lasher and Mavuika Pendant
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Evelynn Lasher Ring and Mavuika Set
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Mavuika Pendant
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Pantheon Pendants
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Zyra Earrings and Venti Ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Genshin Harmonic Whimsey Flower
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Evelynn Heart Earrings
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Kazuha Evelynn Lasher and Venti Ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
KDA Evelynn Ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Sona, KDA Evelynn and a teddy bear ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Kda evelynn ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Kda evelynn ring
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Demon Hunter Depry Pendant along with others
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Finito La Comedia
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Follow Us