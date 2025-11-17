Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Really Need To Talk About? (Closed)

Sometimes bad things happen, and we need to get it off our chest. What’s going on?
Things have been going fine for me, and in art form (class) I was painting my chair and I got blue paint on my hands and it looked like I murdered a Smurf.
I’ve got this friend at school, a girl who I’ve sort of seen around for ages, but we’ve been really quite close since September, having never really talked (we were in a lot of the same classes but never spoke at all, like one convo in three years, and she was off a lot too). I don’t make friends particularly easily, so this was really unusual; we had almost all out lessons together, 3 or 4 hours a day, and felt like we’d known each other for years within the week. Anyway she’s, well, it’s some sort of chronic illness, and it’s got worse since spring. But she is SO casual about it, like making lots of disdisabled jokes, casually mentioning spending August in hospital for multiple organ failure, and so on. She faints, just randomly too, just like ‘fair warning I’m about to pass out’, and then goes out cold for a sec’ . I freaked out the first few times it happened, by now I’ve seen how her friends are with it and I’m a little better about it. Entirely a me problem, but it was very awkward the first couple of times, with her friends knowing what to do and me sitting there like a chocolate teapot, then we’re all good and back to instantaneous dipoles (dont do chemistry kids lol) and don’t mention it. Anyway, I’m still not really sure what’s going on, and have no idea how to bring it up without sounding like a bit of an insensitive duck. I just, well, despite myself, I’m really very fond of her and I want if there’s anything I can do to help, or how I can talk about it, or just if there’s anything I can do when collapsing thing happens, and I desperately don’t want to say the wrong thing. Anyway sorry for the rant lmao
I don’t think there’s enough room here.
I think I am becoming more and more objective and less and less hopeful of humanity
Sorry for being too inactive but I don’t feel like myself anymore. I’m loosing my appetite and I don’t know why but something is wrong with me
My marriage and how scared I am that it’s never going to change and I’ll live my life thinking “Is this as good as it gets?”
My boyfriend has zero clue about anything LGBTQ+. I’m trying to teach him some stuff, because we live in a liberal area and it’s pretty needed to know, and he’s trying, but he’s so oblivious lmao. He was worried I “wouldn’t want to be straight” and would break up with him, and I had to point out that I’m not straight now, and also I’m pan so I like people based on their personality, not gender. He’s also Christian so that might be a factor, since his family keeps him and his siblings pretty sheltered (nothing against that, they’re lovely people and not at all homophobic)
My crush doesn’t feel the same for me 💔
This isn’t super important but it is bugging me.
I recently started talking to this guy after getting his number from my friend. We haven’t met in person (though probably seen in passing since we go to the same school), but have sent pictures of each other so we know what we look like. I don’t really care that much about looks though.
I tell one of my friends that me and him are talking and she goes, “[He’s] ugly, why him? What is his personality like if you can like him? He’s so ugly.”
The thing that gets me here is that yes, you can think he’s ugly, but why are you so caught up in his looks and acting kike thats all that makes up a person. She even said that my ex, that she hated, was better than him.
I feel like everytime I like a guy or even think about liking a guy, she has something negative to say about it. I get voicing your concerns really quick but it’s getting annoying how she acts.
I don’t like myself and I can tell my family and friends are concerned about me and it makes me like myself even less because I feel like I’m letting them down.
