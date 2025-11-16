35 Situations People In This Online Thread Have Been In That Are So Bizarre Nobody Believes Them

The universe is truly stranger than fiction. And luckily, we get to see this in action quite often. Whether it’s a breathtaking feat by wildlife or a mysterious UFO, an ordinary day can turn into something extra in the blink of an eye. Only, we don’t always get the chance to document it.
So when Reddit user u/LostGreyApe59 made a post on the platform asking people, “What is something you swear you saw, but have no proof of?”, many had pretty crazy stories to share. So continue scrolling and check out those “trust me, bro!” moments that we should believe actually happened (apparently!).
#1
About ten years ago, I was looking out my grandmother’s back door. Two squirrels were playing in the yard.
A hawk swooped down and grabbed one. As it was batting its wings and gaining altitude, the other squirrel raced up a nearby tree, leapt off, rocketed down into God’s Own Death From Above, and rescued his friend by curb-stomping the hawk out of the air.
They both ran away and the hawk limped off in confusion.
#2
A cyclist stop for a red light in London.
#3
This is going to sound so childish, so bear with me.
When I was about 13, I was severely bullied, between the fact that my clothes were all second-hand, my mother was too caught up in f*****g her way down the alphabet to teach me how to groom or do makeup, and I hadn’t yet grown into curves, so I was just a chunky weird girl with frizzy hair.
Because of this, I got OBSESSED with fantasy worlds. LOTR was my initial escape, and then I began writing.
This is when I saw the movie Fairy Tale, and I read up on it as much as I could. I vehemently believed in fairies. I lived in Germany at the time, only a couple miles from a castle. I made fairy houses in the trees outside and in the blackberry bushes on a trail to the library.
One day, my sister and I were walking home for dinner. This gold figure, about 3 inches high, flew in front of us, hovered for a moment, and flew off, leaving an honest-to-god golden trail of glitter behind it. We looked at each other for a couple minutes, and she goes, “Did you see that too?”
Nobody will ever probably see this, or believe it, but I swear it HAPPENED. Never saw anything like it since. There was no face or anything, it was just like this glowing golden roughly humanoid shaped golden thing with wings.
#4
Walking home at night from college in Ireland in the early 90s, I saw an elderly man looking up with a puzzled look on his face. I looked up and saw an orange light about the same brightness as Venus, lazily moving back and forth in the sky – but completely silent. Suddenly it shot off in one direction at what could only be described as ludicrous speed for a second or two before coming to an immediate stop, then just sitting there motionless. Few moments later it shot off in another direction and came to a stop.
The two of us watched this for 3-4 minutes before it shot straight up and disappeared.
Oul fella looked at me, shrugged, and said “Well, you don’t see that every day” and walked off.
#5
I was living in Texas. It was around Thanksgiving. I lived by myself and was lonely and missing my relatives (the deceased ones).
I heard an alarm going off. It wasn’t my alarm clock. I followed the sound into my storage room and could hear it coming from a pile of boxes. I dug through and found the right box then tore it open.
In a bunch of stuff I had gotten when a favorite uncle died, there was a travel alarm I didn’t know I even had. It must have been his. It was going off about 3 years from the day when he died. He had died on a Thanksgiving morning.
I had just been thinking of him earlier that day.
#6
I swear I’m not insane, but I was walking home from high school 9 years ago and I saw something that I absolutely can’t understand that freaked me out badly. I was coming to a crosswalk and across the 2 lane street I saw a distinctive looking girl maybe a little older than me wearing a white dress, and she had a cocker spaniel puppy on a leash that was just sitting on the sidewalk. I looked away while I was watching for traffic and crossed over to her side, and when I looked up I kind of jumped because the girl in the white dress was now maybe in her late 60s and her dog was a very old, graying cocker spaniel.
I don’t have eyesight problems and I seriously am certain of what I saw. I still wouldn’t tell anyone I know because there’s no way they would believe me. The only explanation I can feel comfortable with is *maybe* hallucination, but that’s never happened to me before or since.
#7
One time after school, my friend and I were hanging out in her room on the computer, and we heard the front door open and the little “beep beep” alarm go off when a door or window is opened. We both looked at one another, confused, since both of her parents weren’t supposed to be home for several hours, and we both got a weird vibe from the sound.
So we slowly crept to her door, and she literally grabbed a bat, and we opened the door and peered down and over the banister to the living room below, and I SWEAR TO GOD there was a man in a business suit, with a brief case, just standing in her living room; the front door wide open behind him. And my friend was like, “Who are you?! Get out of my house!!” And he just slowly looked up at us, like he was totally stoned or confused, and was like, “Wha? …… oh…… sorry……..” and walked out and shut the door.
That was almost 15 years ago, and we both STILL remember it and talk about it to this day. At least someone else was with me who saw it!
#8
Random man in a bunny suit in my backyard. Called my wife and she saw it too. Called my in-laws downstairs (they were staying over for the weekend) and they thought we were crazy when we said this man jumped over the fence like a f****n deer
#9
Growing up, my brother’s and I used to have this running joke about how the neighbor’s kids never grow up. I’m now in my late 30’s and when I went to visit my parents recently, I caught a glimpse of the neighbors outside. Their whole family still looks the same, including the kids who are still kids. I wish I had photos of them from the past to do a past and present comparison.
#10
I was about to walk in the front door around midnight and saw an explosion way up in the sky. The flash was so bright that for a fraction of a second everything went daylight. I called a few people that I knew were still up and out, but nobody had seen anything.
A couple of weeks later, I mentioned it to someone and he said “That’s funny, someone was telling me how a satellite exploded a couple of weeks ago and it was an explosion with a bright flash.”
#11
I saw a bird land on top of another bird mid flight
#12
i was watching the local lottery draw on tv and vocally called out every correct number before the ball was shown
#13
When I was 18 I got woken up in the middle of the night with my mom’s favorite song playing. Back when song ringtones were a thing, it was the sound I used to hear every day when people were calling her. It was a few months after she passed away. My laptop was dead… dead, dead, I remember falling asleep being annoyed that I was too lazy to walk downstairs to get the charger because I had homework. It was partially open on my vanity and then I wake up to the sound and the light at like 3 or 4am. The song was playing. I closed the laptop and it would not turn off. I opened it, first I looked for the song app or internet site that was playing it and could not find it. So I just had to hold down the power button forever for it to turn off. I couldn’t sleep the rest of the night. No one believes me.
Also weird thing with my mom’s death and the house (she died in the house comfortably, cancer). You don’t have to disclose natural deaths when selling. One of the new owners quickly asked my family friend(my old next door neighbor) if someone died in the house previous because things would happen. My friends response was “yes, but she was a wonderful person and I don’t think she would do anything negative” and the new owner was like, “she hasn’t done anything bad, but I can just tell, and it’s just random weird helping things”
Sooooo 🤷♀️ sorry 2 stories in 1.
#14
Early 2000s.
I was alone in an elevator with Neil Gaiman for about 30 seconds. I thanked him for writing Stardust. He said, “oh, you’re welcome.”
I got off at my floor.
#15
I saw a tornado empty a hotel swimming pool.
This was in Nebraska, mid 90’s. We were staying in a room that has a sliding patio door that opened to a outside pool. The building was sort of “U” shaped with the pool in the U.
Storms were bad and the hotel lost power in the middle of the night. I pulled back the curtains by the sliding door to look outside and see how bad it was. Right then I heard a sound like a combination freight train and steam whistle, and saw the entire contents of the pool just lift straight up out of the ground like someone hit it with a giant shop vac. There was about a 3-4 second delay where I could only describe the sound as the combination of wind in a cave and water flowing through pipes. Then the wind pitched REALLY high for a split second and suddenly, it all stopped. Like someone dumping a bucket of water into a solo cup, the water crashed back down into the sides of the hotel. About half of it flooded back into the pool and the rest flowed across the patio area and out to the parking lot and the tornado was gone. Like sucking up an entire swimming pool killed it’s energy or something and it just all crashed back down.
A bunch of cars were moved sideways and a huge tree fell right next to our car and pancaked them. We had nothing on our car but a few little twigs and leaves. You could see the path the tornado crossed the road and came right into the hotel pool area. Zero damage to the hotel at all that we could see the next morning.
#16
Babysitting my nephews at my sisters place when I was a teenager. They were in bed asleep and I was the only other person in the house.
Sitting in the living room watching TV with a clear line of sight to the kitchen sink when both taps turned on by themselves. nobody could have gotten to those taps without me seeing them.
Still one of the freakiest things I have experienced.
#17
Not something I saw, rather something I felt.
My great grandfather died when I was 8, and I remember being sat in my room on the floor, as I remember being sat in silent contemplation (as I know now, I didn’t know grief felt like loss, like a part was missing now) and I felt a strong squeeze on my shoulder.
Like a grandfather’s squeeze, comforting but not capable of hurting me. My family to this day say my child brain was trying to rationalise my grief but I still hold to this as one final farewell.
I dont believe in ghosts or anything like that, but it certainly helped me move forward and support my mum, uncles and grandfather in their grief.
#18
The power went out during a game of cops & robbers in the housing complex I lived in. It was at the edge of the town already so when the lights went out you could see the entire sky filled with stars. On this night as I was walking back to my house look up at the stars I saw one die. I mean it was something so beautiful, it was bright, blue, red and than it exploded only to all come back to one small dot that was white and it just flattened into a dim and that’s was it. I’ll never forget how much the initial explosion of it looked identical to the way an atom is drawn most commonly. It was something I haven’t seen anythung like it again in over 15 years.
#19
Nobody is going to see this since this post is 12 hours old, but about 10 years ago I saw two shadow figures at the same time in my home. One was focused on me while the other one was agitated, walking back and forth.
My friends and family thought I was just dreaming or stressed out, but my neighbor, who I share a wall with, said she saw the exact same thing as I did when i worked up the nerve to ask her. It horrified her that I verified that what she was seeing was real and moved away immediately.
#20
This is from Bangalore, India.
One of the quirks of the city’s climate is the occasional isolated spots of heavy rain. There’s a running joke of ‘When you say its raining in Bangalore, do mention which locality and street too.’
So one summer in the late 90’s, my friend and I were in the outskirts of the city, we saw a small crowd blocking the highway. There was a rain front slowly passing across the road, and the people were watching that spectacle. One side of the road was dry while the other side had heavy rain.
So we stopped the bike, cooly got down and took shelter beforehand. And from that comfortable vantage point, we saw a parked goods van whose one side was rainy while the other side was dry. Took 5 seconds for the van to be rained on fully, and another 10 seconds for us to be completely surrounded by rain.
Till date, my memory of this is in a super clear slow motion while my friend doesn’t even recall this incident.
Edit: Looks like it is not an exceedingly rare phenomenon, and encountered across various climatic zones. We just have to be at the right place and the right time to sight it.
#21
An alpaca. At my apartment. In the parking lot.
It was when I first lived here. I was walking at night, just trying to decompress after a long day. And there it was, just walking across the parking lot. I literally couldn’t even believe it myself and was too frozen to snap a pic.
#22
When I was younger, like a little girl I swear I had a baby sitter. She was pale, skinny, had beautiful long hair and was super sweet to me. But she didn’t like my parents that much because she’d always leave when they interrupted our playtime. Her name was Stacy.
Years later and when I try to bring this up to my parents or grandma’s they act like I’m crazy.
#23
UFO’s. I wasn’t alone. All I know is we saw multiple unidentified objects .. flying. To this day I don’t have any explanation.
#24
My husband and I were driving late at night on a rural road in South Georgia about 20 years ago. All of a sudden there were frogs covering about a 1/2-1 mile patch of road. You could hear them thumping up under the car. We are talking biblical amount of frogs. We still talk about how crazy it was and confirm that it really happened. I don’t think anyone could believe the amount of frogs if they didn’t see it. I wouldn’t.
#25
When my sister and I were children, we were riding in the car on the thruway to the airport. I looked out the window and swear I saw a pitchfork flying through the air.
Actually brought this up a couple months ago to her.
My sister saw it too.
#26
One time I was at home alone and heard something odd at the front door. This was about the years ago. I opened the door and there were two ducks standing there quacking at me. One was male, the other a female. Anyway, they continued to quack and slowly waddled down the driveway and then down the street. I shook my head in disbelief and closed the door. In hindsight I wished that I followed them, as it seems they wanted me to follow them. That was the only time I have seen ducks in the neighborhood and have not seen any since.
#27
Listen Man, I know what I saw. But one day when I was 6 years old, we were out playing as kids do, a girl in my class ran really fast in front of me, I was facing forward standing still, and she was running from the side, she tripped over maybe 15 feet in front of me and fell really hard, but as soon, as soon, and I mean as soon as she fell she got up like Clark Kent in Smallville, that’s literally how it looked when she got up. It was that fast, superhuman speed. She got up and kept laughing and running. I know I am not misremembering coz other kids saw that s**t as well. I never saw that girl after that day. I wonder where she is these days.
#28
My cat jumped up onto a shelf that we didn’t think he could get to, where we hid his cat food. I walked in and saw him eating it, and someone had left a cracker beside the bowl. He paused, took a huge bite of the cracker, then continued with the cat food. Nobody believed that he ate a cracker. He also ate my sister’s chocolate Santa one year.
#29
My boss and I were out having a smoke, we looked up and saw this bright pink jet. As we were watching, it flew into a small cloud but never came out the other side. There weren’t a lot of clouds that day, and none near the one that the jet flew into.
#30
I’ve seen ghosts, UFOs/UAPs, and all kinds of weird s**t. But the most unbelievable thing, at least as far as the reactions I get when I tell the story is:
When I was in middle school, my gfs family used to take me to this hole-in-the-wall, $5 all-you-can-eat crab shack in MD (mid/late 90s). As a fat kid, I was “the ringer” to make sure we always got our money’s worth, lol.
One night, when I was about halfway through what I would have eaten, I saw a dude eat an entire crab, ***shell, claws, and all***. Like this dude was HOUSING a whole-a*s crab, snappin’ into it like a slim jim.
And it wasn’t no softshell crab, either. You (well, I) could hear the chompin’ and cracking from several tables over. I remember that I kept expecting to see blood dribbling out of his face, but it never did.
I was so awestruck and horrified that I couldn’t even move; couldn’t finish my food or anything. No one in our party saw it, because I asked about it on the ride home and everyone thought I was joking.
There has not been a single instance in my life since then that I’ve eaten crab without flashing back to that s**t.
#31
I swear I saw a monkey swinging through trees that were on the side of a major intersection growing up (southern USA). No one believed me but to this day I know what I saw and can’t think of another explanation.
Eta sorry I typed this late at night. I meant to say major interstate not intersection 🫣
#32
2006. Had dinner at a friend’s place. We went out on the patio to look at the night sky.
I see a blinking dot of light about us and thought it was a plane at first. But the object never moved. Just as I’m about to tell my friend it shoots off to the right at an incredible speed. No way on earth a man-made object can accelerate that fast. Absolutely no way.
#33
I was on a houseboat with my family in the Thousand Islands (St Lawrence River in Canada). We’d docked on one of the tiny islands for the night. A branch cracks loudly over the boat, and a snake that (to me at that age) looked to be the size of the snake in the film Anaconda fell from a tree and landed across the boat. It splashed down into the water and swam away.
Everyone I told believed it was a snake but nobody believed how huge it was.
#34
Mountain Lion. Driving home with my grandpa in the late afternoon, swear I saw one on the edge of the tree line of a field maybe 60 yards away.
#35
I was in the Navy and when I was on liberty in Guam, I was at a food court. I was counting my change and I dropped a dime to the tile floor. It landed on its edge in the grout between two tiles. I had witnesses, but this was during the time before camera phones. Obviously I wasn’t carrying a camera to the Exchange food court either.
