Hey Pandas, What Are Your Recent Accomplishments? (Closed)

by

Sometimes we get bad news. Sometimes we get mediocre news. Well, guess what? Today we are going to be telling fellow Pandas some good things that have been going on in our lives! Good news is always something to celebrate, no matter how young, old, or diverse you are. What do you say, Pandas?

#1

Recently I started living on my own (and my dog) for the first time. I always wanted to try and thought that I would love it and I do! Living alone is amazing, would recommend it for sure.

#2

There’s this app called SimplyPiano which helps you learn piano, so I finished all the courses! Now I can play the piano! :D

#3

For me, One of the best things that has happened in my life so far (And is also the most recent) I got accepted into Yale, which I am super excited to start courses there :)

#4

I have recently finished the harry potter series and on the last book in the lunar chronicles
also finished painting “A starry night cathedral”
also finished writing novel

#5

I made some friends (I just moved) sprained my wrist (never said they had to be good accomplishments) and came out to my mom!

#6

I procrastinated a 100 point assignment and finished 8 days worth of work in 3 hours…
I got 100/100 points :)

#7

I had a brief role in an opening scene of TV series. It was less than a year ago.

#8

This was last halloween but I just wanted to share this. I was working at the Spook Walk in Dewey and this family was going through it so hastily so I had to jumpscare them and managed to make one of them pee their pants. LOL

#9

I finished a school assignment right before I started writing this

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jimmy Fallon Asked What People Are Doing While Bored In Quarantine And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Answers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Lists 10 Things He Has Learned In His 160 Days As A Father, And His Thread Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Ring That Lets You Feel The Heartbeat Of Your Loved One In Real Time No Matter Where You Are
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Astounded To Learn How A Bot Is Stealing Everyone’s Art On Twitter, Decide To Trick It Into Getting A Lawsuit
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Absentia episode 3 - Stana Katic
Absentia Episode 3, The Emily Show, Shines as a Classic Thriller
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2018
Joey Tribbiani’s Most Serious Relationships On “Friends”
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.