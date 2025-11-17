Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Misheard Lyrics? (Closed)

“Im blue dabade dabaday if I were green I would die, wait what do you mean that’s wrong?” What are your favorite times you or someone else misheard song lyrics?
#1
This is a famous example, from Taylor swift’s Blank Space.
The original lyric is “gotta long list of ex lovers”
But so many people misheard it as “all the lonely Starbucks lovers”.
Also I read this Reddit question about a certain song with the “lyric” “please don’t kill my wife”, but the song was “b***h don’t kill my vibe” By Kendrick Lamar (?). That made me giggle.
#2
Hello darkness, smile friend
#3
I used to play the band The Clash and whenever the song Rock the Casbah came on my 6 yo daughter would sing Rock the Cat Box.
#4
The Rolling Stones – Beast Of Burden
Misheard lyric: “I’ll never leave your pizza burning”
Actual lyric: “I’ll never be your beast of burden”
#5
Chumbawamba , I hear “I got no cow but you never get me cow”. but they are singing “I got knocked down, You are never gonna keep me down”
#6
Until last year I thought it’s “Transformers Robots in the sky”
But it’s
“Transformers Robots in disguise”
#7
Jimi Hendrix – Excuse me while I kiss this guy. Actually is excuse me while I kiss the sky.
#8
This most likely be my last one because I’ve done four now🤣
ABBA – Take A Chance On Me
Misheard lyric: “If you change your mind, Jackie Chan, I’m the first in line, Jackie Chan”
Actual lyric: “If you change your mind, take a chance, I’m the first in line, take a chance”
#9
Not really misheard… but definitely mis-sung. Went to high school with a guy named Joe Stancil back in the eighties.
“Joe Stan… Joe Stancil… Joe Stancil close to me.”
I didn’t come up with it but I sang the hell out of it.
#10
ACDC chorus & song title; “Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap” was “dirty cheese, thunder cheese” in my 5yo mind…
Also; the band name Metallica would come across the digital display screen on the sound system in the car but the name was too long so it read Metal-Lica and I was very confused how this band sounded so familiar but I never heard of Metal Lica lol
#11
“There’s a bathroom on the right’ instead of “There’s a bad moon on the rise”
“Sweetheart, I’m a gambler” instead of Sweet Home, Alabama”
#12
We built Sioux City, we built Sioux City on Rock and Roll!
#13
Tony Danza instead of Tiny Dancer.
Somewhat related to the title, I loved the “literal music videos” on YouTube which I can’t seem to find these days. Meatloaf’s “I would do anything for love” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Total eclipse of the heart” were by far the best
#14
I should go through this before I comment this but here I go…
“Let’s pee in the corner, let’s pee in the spotlight loosing my religion,” I have more…
#15
I’m your Penis, I’m your fire, your desire…Venus by Shocking Blue/Bananarama….
#16
Titanic – Celine Dion:
I believe that the hot dogs go on.
*Thanks to Peter Kay
#17
Take me down to the very last city. And I knew the name of the song…
#18
Rasberry Parade…… I know, Beret
#19
Let it go- No boots for meee! I’m freeeeeee!!
#20
I heard “roll, roll, roll your boat gently down the street” when the person was corrected and told that it was row your boat she laughed and said “that’s ridiculous, how can you row your boat down a street”…………
#21
“I can see clearly now the rain is gone. I can see old popsicles in my way.”
#22
Born to be wild: Get your motor runnin’, head out on the highway as Bitchin’ for the run in, terror on the highway. Yeah darlin’ gonna make it happen – Beer and diamond gonna make it happen. And the feeling that I’m under – And the pyramid among us.
#23
Kick at the ocean. I found out the actual name of the song – Cake by the Ocean – this week. I thought it was something very deep about futility or how small we are, or something like that.
#24
been working so hard, been washing my car. should be been punching my card. (footloose)
#25
Another one I hear often…
“Everytime you go away, you take a piece of meat with you…”
#26
Another…
Eagles – Hotel California
Misheard lyric: “On a dark desert highway, cool whip in my hair”
Actual lyric: “On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair”
#27
Wrapped up like a douche.
#28
just let me staple the vicar (we are family)
#29
As a preteen I loved Madonna, especially her song La Isla Bonita. She actually sang ‘young girl with eyes like the desert’. What I heard and insistently sang in front of my friends was ‘young girl with eyes like potatoes’. They laughed so hard at the mental image that they almost wet themselves.
#30
The ants are my friends, they’re blowing in the wind.
#31
As a kid I thought the lyric “Blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop-top” from Jimmy Buffet’s margaritaville was “stepped on a pop tart”
In my defense, I didn’t have a clue what a pop-top was as a kid.
#32
I have a few of my own from childhood
1. Kathy Mattea’s ’18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses’. The line is “Buy a winnebago” but I always heard “Fire in the bagel”
2. That christmas song that yells HALLELUJAH. I sang “HOWWWW DO YOU KNOW??”
3. “Oh, What a Night” by The Dells. I heard “Oh Water Nine”
#33
I heard Manfred Mann’s shipping forecast background “Valencia” as “dementia”
#34
Reverend blue jeans.
#35
When my son was around 4 or 5, he thought the words to Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca were her lips are deviled eggs. 🤣
#36
Might have already been posted, but two favorites are Do You Like Bean Enchiladas instead of Do You Like Pina Coladas or Excuse Me While I Kiss This Guy instead of Excuse Me While I Kiss The Sky.
#37
“ Might as well face it, you’re a d_ck headed spud” actual lyric “Might as well face it, you’re addicted to love” by Robert Palmer..lol
#38
Just like the one winged dove…
#39
From the “All in the Family” theme..
Original lyrics: “Gee, our old LaSalle ran great”.
What my 7 year old ears heard was:
G.R.O’s a sour ingrate”.
#40
Beatles: a girl with colitis goes by. Instead of: a girl with kaleidoscope eyes
#41
I want my own TV instead of I want my MTV!
#42
In 6th grade my friends and I were talking about having our name in a song. I told my friend Chantal I knew one with her name. It goes…
Oh oh oh oh, tell me what you like Chantal.
When it is actually a very famous song that goes oh oh oh oh, heaven let your light shine down.
#43
Oh and a random one is I thought the song livin la Vida Loca said livin la Vida cocoa
#44
A co-worker sang Van Halen’s Panama…but instead of singing the chorus “Panama”, he sang “Cannon Ball”. We’ve never laughed so hard when he seriously thought that’s what they were singing…and we can never hear “Panama” the same!
#45
🎶 Lock the cash box! Lock the cash box! 🎶 Nope, it’s Rock the Casbah.
#46
The Ceiling Can’t Hold Us I honestly thought they were singing the Ceiling Fan Ogres
#47
My dear friend thought the b******e surfers were saying
I can taste you on my lips and smell you in my TOES,!!
I said how can you smell someone in your toes. She said they could smell you in their toe jam
#48
Slow motion Walter .. fire engine guy
#49
Swedish House Mafia – Don’t You Worry Child
See Heavens (Siena’s) Got a Place for You.
Anne Marie – Ciao Adios
Ciao adios (Tower, a horse!) I’m done.
#50
Owner of a stinky f*rt!
#51
“ Might as well face it, you’re a d_ck headed spud” actual lyric “Might as well face it, you’re addicted to love” by Robert Palmer..lol
#52
Cold Chisel – Khe Sanh:
And I’ve traveled ’round the world from year to year
And each one found me a**s, one more year the worse for wear
(And I’ve traveled ’round the world from year to year
And each one found me aimless, one more year the worse for wear)
#53
Big ole jet airliner – Big ole Chad and the rhino
#54
apple bottom jeans boots with the fur the whole club was lookin at the fur
#55
Climb every woman instead of I’m every woman by Whitney Houston.
#56
When my daughter was around 4ish.. she would sing: “pop the gas car” (for Rock the Casbah). But even better than that was her singing “he’s a juice box hero” (for Jukebox Hero) to which I like to add.. “with straws in his eyes”…
#57
In ‘The Schuyler Sisters’ I consistently heard ‘And the gossip in New York City is insidious’ as ‘and the New York-citiest’, and no, I’m not sure how I heard that.
#58
another one: “The elder poop has a devil motorcycle!” -Bohemian rapsody
#59
I misheard ‘pour some sugar on me’ as ‘I’m so awesome hungry’, and in the song Africa by Toto I misheard ‘there’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do’ as ‘there’s nothing that a hundred men on mars could ever do’, also, in the same song, I misheard ‘I bless the rains down in Africa ‘ as ‘I miss the rains down in Africa’. And I also misheard ‘I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed’ as ‘I ate the sharpest tool in the shed’ in Allstar by Smashmouth. My brother misheard ‘Roxanne’ as ‘F#cks sake’ in the song Roxanne by The Police. I’m sure there’s more mondegreens I’m forgetting, I’ll post them later if I remember them
#60
I’m off to see the wizard, the wizard, the wizard of Oz!!!
#61
she wears short skirts, i eat sneakers
realized there is a version like that on yt called sneaker hungry
#62
I want it that way by the Backstreet boys
Ain’t nothin but a fart- HEY!
Ain’t nothin but a beef steak
#63
Starbucks lovers
Come back to me Eli
He looks up pretty like a devil
My panties made your crown
And I miss you, but I miss spiderman
#64
Dance Monkey by Tones and I where she sings ”Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time” in latvian sounds like “”uuuu aaaa situ situ situ Evitai”. Evita is a girls name, so the literal translation is I hit hit hit Evita. It went viral in our small country.
#65
In Promise by Voyager, i misheard “human touch” as “two months such”
#66
From the song sail I always thought it said “CAIL!” “ Not SAIL!”
#67
Lady Gaga’s “just dance” thought she said gotta pee okay? Instead it’s gonna be okay.
#68
“In the clasp of her big bra”, rather than “In the glass of her boudoir”
#69
One that I had misheard recently when I was on a roadtrip with my mom and brother.
They notice someone driving like a maniac, and my brother says “Go Speed Racer, go.”
Me, not fully listening cause I was playing a game, said the following: “Did you say Go Lesbian Racer, go”?
Don’t ask me how I heard that. I just did, lol.
#70
I don’t think your ready for fish jelly
#71
Hello darkness, smile, friend
#72
Up until embarrassingly recently I thought “Dirty Deeds Done Direst Cheap” was “Dirty Deeds And The Thunder Chief” In my head it was a really epic song about Thor
#73
Not mine, but a friends. She misheard a line from ‘The Schuyler Sisters’.
The line: I’ve been reading common sense by Thomas Paine, so men say that I’m intense or I’m insane
What she heard: I’ve been reading common sense by Thomas Paine, so men say that I’m intense or Thomas Paine
#74
misheard: “Iss yurr fweminippi fwep yet”
Original: “Ti esrever dna ti plif nwod gniht ym tup I”
(“I put my thing down flip it and reverse it” in reverse)
Or “I feel Eleven turkeys creeping up on me”
#75
Dolly’s song Up where we belong – we heard as THE LIFT GOES UP WHERE WE BELONG. Makes perfect sense to me.
Also, INXS song Suicide Blonde – a friend heard it as ZIPPER SIDE UP. Don’t know what she was on.
#76
“Might as well face it, you’re a d**k with a glove.”
Robert Palmer “Addicted To Love”
Follow Us