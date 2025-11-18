Hey Pandas, What Free And Cheap Things Do You Do That Add That Luxury Feeling To Your Life?

by

Hey Panda’s, What free and cheap things do you do that add a luxury feel to your life?Examples – bubble baths, sunsets, walking on the beach, etc.

#1

Its not luxurious but walking on the beach of the lake at sunset is always wonderful. I shave my head down to the skin. Found that hair conditioner works way better than shaving cream. Usually cheaper and smells much better.

#2

I use flannelette sheets instead of plain cotton. They just feel softer and cozier, and help me relax as soon as i get into bed. As an insomniac, if you can’t be asleep, at least you can be comfy.

#3

Getting free chopsticks with my sushi at the grocery store. No cleaning, and germ-free brand new utensils!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
