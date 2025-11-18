Hey Pandas, What Free And Cheap Things Do You Do That Add That Luxury Feeling To Your Life?

Hey Panda’s, What free and cheap things do you do that add a luxury feel to your life?Examples – bubble baths, sunsets, walking on the beach, etc.
#1
Its not luxurious but walking on the beach of the lake at sunset is always wonderful. I shave my head down to the skin. Found that hair conditioner works way better than shaving cream. Usually cheaper and smells much better.
#2
I use flannelette sheets instead of plain cotton. They just feel softer and cozier, and help me relax as soon as i get into bed. As an insomniac, if you can’t be asleep, at least you can be comfy.
#3
Getting free chopsticks with my sushi at the grocery store. No cleaning, and germ-free brand new utensils!!
