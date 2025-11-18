Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Like But Everyone Else Seems To Hate? (Closed)

Share the things you like!
#1
Dunno if I’ll get downvoted, but here goes.
Frankly, I enjoy pineapple on pizza. On Hawaiian pizza, the sweetness of the pineapple contrasts very well with the saltiness of the ham. I can understand why people dislike it, or may find it off-putting, but I’ve grown to enjoy it.
#2
Not making excessive noise. Why do so many people feel the need to make excessive noise.
#3
For me personally country music. I get why some people hate it, but I like listening to Johnny Cash and The Highwaymen and others. Its your choice for music, and you shouldn’t be shamed for it.
#4
The rain.
I grew up in Washington state, where it rains quite a lot, and takes its time doing it (drizzle).
I was drafted in 1971 and joined the USAF, and my first three assignments were in a drought condition.
Northern California, where they had the least amount of rain recorded for years, and had water restrictions.
Okinawa, where the water to our barracks was only on from 3am to 5am because so little rain had fallen, and as a junior enlisted I had to get up and fill up barrels of water at that time so we could flush our toilets, and we would actually shower outside our barracks in the rain.
England, where because of the drought you could not have hoses attached to your house for watering outside plants, no car washing, etc. And many villages had other restrictions.
So I resolved to never complain about rain, and to this day I never curtail outside activities because of rain, and rarely wear coats during inclement weather, except for cold weather.
#5
I absolutely love black licorice/star anise.
Many people I have met hate the flavor and think it’s gross.
#6
I like broccoli, cauliflower, peas, spinach, and brussel sprouts.
#7
I’m just weird for this one.
Instead of being horrified at horror movies and scenes where gory/disturbing stuff happens, they’re my favorite parts of the movie.
#8
Vegemite
#9
Anchovies. I can sneak em into sauces but laid out on a pizza? Big nope from everyone else.
#10
Idk why, but everyone i know hates country or bluegrass type music. I’m a fan of Morgan Wallen and Not Leaving sober. Our school did a poll for hoco music, and the least picked was country, and the most picked was hip hop/rap. Last time i checked, we don’t live in New York or Atlanta (we live in jersey). I like hip hop too, but nothing beats country.
#11
Peanut butter and maple/pancake syrup on pancakes and waffles.
#12
Flying. I absolutely love everything about it – the bustle of the airport, the schedule, the coming and going of flights, the energy of everyone’s collective emotions, the orderly manner of boarding the plane by section, imaging everyone’s stories, the joy of arrivals, and, of course, the excitement of going somewhere else.
#13
Kale
#14
not downvoting everything for no f*****g reason
#15
the emilio esteves movie REPO MAN.
no one but me .
even movie buffs hate this movie
#16
Popular music. It sounds weird, but most of my friends hate popular pop music and tell me I have horrible music taste for listening to Ed Sheeran
#17
That american style Irish Soda Bread with raisins and caraway seeds. I love it smeared with warm butter. I was at a dinner party recently where the subject came up and i was shocked to learn i was the only one, appearently many heartily dislike this treat?
#18
Liver and liverwurst.
#19
I like sitting alone at church. Apparently that’s “rude” and “stupid,” so I’m not supposed to do that. I still try.
#20
Baseball. I live in America and almost everyone in my school hates baseball. Disappointed in them.
#21
I have a high spice tolerance like REALLY HIGH (this booth had to give me a Carolina reaper hot sauce for me to feel the effects). so I like spice and burning my tongue off. But my family hates spice so we don’t have anything hotter than mild.
#22
Winter, liver and Brussels sprouts !
I know, I’m doomed 🤪
#23
Circus peanuts.
Need I say more?
#24
I like the movie Cats as well as the musical.
#25
Durian
#26
Super hot humid weather
#27
Julia Fox’s fashion. Everyone seems to c**p on it but I love how ridiculous and random it is.
#28
goldfish + ketchup
potato chips + ketchup
don’t say they’re gross until you try them
#29
Dr. Pepper… I just don’t get it…. taste like licorice.
#30
Nickleback.
#31
Soggy cereal. Hot, soggy cereal actually. With chocolate milk. YUM!!
#32
i have met nobody who still likes the dream smp or mcyt, and i only recently discovered it, and i have nobody to talk to about it.
#33
Canned sardines in mustard sauce. My dad introduced me to this “fishy abomination” (to quote my mother) when I was six and to this day I still think of him when I eat ’em.
