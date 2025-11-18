Hey Pandas, What Are You Getting Your Significant Other For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

What are you getting for your loved one(s) this Valentine’s day?
If you need a special day to express your love, that’s on you. Buy them something nice on a random day in august. Tell them you love them on a cold Monday in April.
My SO of 25 years passed away3 years ago. For the last 15 years we were together we would host a Valentines dinner for our close friends. We would scour recipe books (old school couple) and find what we imagined to be romantic and soulful food. My gift to him and our friends is to continue this feast. I am still single. Happy and single.
I try to let him know every day that I love him. So we usually don’t do valentine’s day. But I just bought a bottle of those little love letter pills and I plan to write a little note for him to open every day or just to open one if he, for whatever reason, doubts my love. I don’t know if the pills are reusable but if they are I will re-do them all the time. Because I actually do love him so very much. Even if I often don’t know how to show him. I hope those love-pills will help a little. 😊
The Lego Auspicious Dragon. He loves assembling both Lego sets and Ikea furniture. But I give it to him on Feb 9th, because he hates Valentine’s day and one February 9th I got him a flashlight he really wanted. This was the beginning of our own silly quasi-Valentine’s day we just kept celebrating year after year.
I will be getting my best friend/significant other a box of homemade dog treats, a new squeaky toy (I found a turtle that grunts!) and a new blanket. He is a 10 year old boxer that was surrendered when he was 8 due to he was “getting too old.” He will get presents from me as often as I can till it is time to say goodbye at the Bridge.
Well, I can’t say cuz she reads this site too….
Nothing, it’s a stupid commercial day.
Not a damn thing. Love does not exist for a single day only. My partner and I do so many small gestures all the time to show each other that we care. Pandering to marketing pitches and peer pressure does not equal affection.
When we started dating she warned me to never give her one of those heart-shaped chocolate boxes or else…
Being somewhat less stupid than I look, I have respected that rule faithfully.
Some fancy spa/bathroom stuff so she can relax.
A little photo album with our pictures and a towel with our dogs face on it. I know Valentines is just a money grab and you should show your love every day of the year but I like it because it’s fun. I say celebrate all you can everytime you can for any reason at all!
catnip
I use Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to give my SO the little gifts I have accumulated for them. This year, I think my favorite might be my plans for a personalized bookmark.
I am making him brownies and mailing them to him. Nothing says love like brownies.
A shirt from Ralph Lauren.
Nothing. Absolutely nothing. It is a commercial ðay and we both hate it. We get eachother gifts of love and care so many times during the year. We don’t need a special date!!!
Nothing. It’s turned into a cash grab by companies so they can sell more things. I give presents to my SO when I see something that I know they will like and it doesn’t have to be expensive. He does the same. Works perfectly for us. We will be 40 years together this December.
I’m buying myself 24 hours in bed….
Aftershave, and going out for food
nothing. im single
The same thing I get them every year: Nothing, since they don’t exist.
