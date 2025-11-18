Hey Pandas, What Are The Dumbest Pet Names You’ve Heard? (Closed)

By pet names, I mean for actual pets, not couples—just to clarify. They don’t even have to be your own, just a really stupid and funny one you’ve seen.
#1
A white mouse named ‘Cocaine’. We had it given to us. I changed the name to Jerry because I sure as hell wasn’t having my daughter calling a pet ‘Cocaine’, nor saying it in front of her grandparents.
#2
i’ll go first, I’ve taken to naming my orange kitten exodia the forbidden one. did it because my best friend always suggests it for his pets to his parents and they always say no, to the point where he doesnt even have to say it for it to get shot down as an option. technically his name is scanlin, but we all have our seperate names for him. my sibling and mom call him by his name, my dad calls him orinji which is just the japanese word for orange, and im the one that maily uses exodia the forbidden one(yes the myths are true, he’s a complete idiot just like me, and is an extreme nuisance whenever you have any device or any object with a cord, but he strangely oly attacks the usb fob of the headphones sticking outta the pc tower)
#3
A dog named Shark. At the seaside, on the beach. You should have seen people’s faces :))
