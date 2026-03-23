Kelly Osbourne And Fiancé Sid Wilson Reportedly Split Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Kelly Osbourne, who has been getting ample flak for her dramatic weight loss as of late, has reportedly split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson.
The pair, according to a source, ended their engagement after going through a rough patch in their relationship.
Kelly and Sid, who were last seen together at the 2026 Grammy Awards, share a three-year-old son, Sidney Wilson-Osbourne.
Amid their alleged breakup, Kelly is prioritizing “her role as a mother,” the source added.
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have parted ways, with a source sharing the details
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Kelly, 41, met Wilson, 49, in 1999 when his band Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
On Valentine’s Day in 2022, Kelly revealed they were dating by sharing a picture of themselves locking lips on Instagram.
Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram
“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you,” she captioned the post.
They welcomed their son later that year, and Wilson got down on one knee and asked Kelly to marry him during Ozzy’s Black Sabbath farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, in July 2025.
Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram
On March 22, The Daily Mail confirmed the couple’s split, citing an unnamed source who said, “Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement.”
“In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared,” the source continued.
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“They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately they decided that separating is the best path forward.
“Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother, moving ahead.”
Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram
The couple’s allegedly strained relationship was similarly touched upon in a different article by People Magazine.
Their source, however, refrained from confirming their breakup.
The news of Kelly’s broken engagement comes amid criticism over her use of weight-loss medications
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Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss has been making headlines since August 2020, when she revealed she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior.
The procedure removes 75 to 80 percent of a person’s stomach to restrict food intake, which helps in losing weight.
Netizens, however, have remained unconvinced that the surgery alone is the reason for Kelly’s slimmer frame.
Image credits: BRITs
As a video of Kelly holding her son went viral this January, a viewer called her appearance “frightening,” while another said, “Whoa, I didn’t even realize that was her. She looks unrecognizable.”
“Oz**pic is s**king out every last drop of her being,” a third claimed.
“GLP-1s need to be taken away from people a**sing them,” another echoed.
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Similarly, when Kelly walked the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in February, her appearance once again set social media abuzz, with users this time zeroing in on her hollow cheeks.
“Do not ever have your buccal fat removed. You need it when you get older,” one commented, while another questioned, “This is an edit, right?”
“She looks like a Tim Burton character,” stated a third, while a concerned fan asked, “Is she okay?”
Kelly Osbourne recently addressed the conversation surrounding her appearance in a social media post
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Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, after suffering cardiac arrest.
Sharon Osbourne, appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored in December 2025, claimed Kelly has been struggling to “eat” since.
Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram
On March 1, Kelly, via an Instagram Story, said, “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.”
She added: “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most — none of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.
“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself, but I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”
Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram
Before this, the singer-songwriter, TV personality, and fashion designer, took to Instagram to directly respond to a critic who wrote she “looks like a d**d body… She’s too thin and fragile… looks like she’s going to see her dad soon.”
“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of a**se,” she sounded off.
In December, Kelly shared another Instagram video addressing those who think “they’re being funny by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Oz**pic, you don’t look right.’”
“My dad just d*ed, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she explained, before asking her critics to “f*** off.”
“I hope they get back at some point,” a netizen wrote about Kelly and Sid
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