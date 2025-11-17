34 People Who Are Part Of A Rare Statistic Share What Makes Them Special

Did you know that only 1-2% of the world has naturally red hair? How about that less than 1% of the world’s population has heterochromia, or two different colored eyes? Did you know that the odds of having identical twins is about 3 in 1,000?
Although there are over 8 billion people on the planet, there are still certain traits we can have that make us unique. So in honor of all of those quirks that make us special, Reddit users have recently been sharing what rare statistics they’re a part of. Enjoy reading through these reminders that we’re all individuals with varied experiences, and be sure to upvote the statistics you can’t believe people are actually part of!
#1
I was raised in the foster system until I was 18. I am alive, never been to jail, in a very successful career, own a house, and I am a great mother, and in a very happy marriage.
#2
I’m 32 years out from my liver transplant and one of the rare few to have been successfully weaned off immunosuppressants.
#3
On a sour note, I have multiple sclerosis. On a sweet note, I’m one of the rare cases where daily treatments have seemed to almost make my brain lesions disapear in my scans now. They went from very large to barely there, and some have even completely gone away. I’ll still always have the condition and will still always need to live life on the low and slow/chill so as not to bring on a relapse, but so far I count myself blessed given how things can be with this disease.
#4
My blood is both O- and CMV- meaning I can donate universally to both adults and babies.
#5
I’m a survivor of human trafficking. Roughly .5% of the population is currently trafficked.
#6
I am a Black woman (product of two Black parents) and I have both green eyes and blonde hair. Those dormant massa genes show up all over me!
#7
Only 1% of couples experience recurrent miscarriages (3 or more). We are in that 1%!
On a positive note, we had a baby last year.
#8
My hair started going grey at 13. By the time I was 23 it was completely white.
#9
I was in foster care and graduated law school. Foster children are statistically less represented then any race group or disability group in college, let alone law school.
#10
I’m a gay man born with no sense of style or fashion. It’s very sad.
#11
I’ve never bought anything from Amazon.
#12
I have 20/10 vision. Almost 50% better than 20/20 and in the top .05% of people. I actually have incredibly accurate night vision as well.
#13
I was slimed on Nickelodeon when I was a kid. I have never met another person in real life who can say this.
#14
I have prosopagnosia (faceblindness), a mild form. I think this is actually more common than people think, but some people don’t know they have it. I didn’t figure it out until I was like, 35. You just go through your life thinking you’re a dumdum who’s not paying attention, or not realizing that other people can recognize faces well.
I was also the first woman in the world to do my specific job.
#15
I can bench 405lbs naturally with no support or spotter or same but 315 for 10.
Please don’t downvote, I know it feels braggy but I’m so proud of this.
Edit to add, I weigh 200lbs.
#16
I have a family member who was a 9/11 first responder. He is listed among the fallen, having developed an inoperable brain tumor secondary to exposure to the toxic materials.
#17
Myself and my dad both have/had 3 sets of teeth. Baby teeth and then two sets of adult teeth.
#18
I have Aphantasia, the inability to picture things in my mind.
#19
I’ve had breast cancer three times. Not recurrences.
#20
I’m in my 60s and climb trees for a living.
#21
Not me but my dad. He got the same cancer twice after a full bone marrow transplant and the doctor told him that was impossible. There’s definitely a case study about him as patient K.
#22
I’m ambidextrous. And have heterochromia. One green eye, one brown eye
#23
I basically have no circadian rhythm. It’s called irregular sleep-wake phase and is mostly present in people who are blind or have brain damage. I have the sleep habits of a newborn baby – my life is a series of naps, and I sleep when I sleep and I’m awake when I’m awake and it has no connection to day or night. It also means I’m always tired. I’m also bipolar so the amount of sleep I manage to get in a day is inconsistent.
EDIT: I just remembered another one. I have duck feet that are caused by femoral retroversion (the angle of my femur and hip bones is off, which means my legs are rotated further out than normal), which is a pretty rare cause for duck feet. It also causes very bad flexibility issues in my ankles and hips.
#24
Allergic to fermented alcohol (wine, beer, cider).
#25
I’ve clinically died twice.
#26
I have retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction.
Meaning, I am physically unable to burp.
#27
When I was 15, I got the measles – my county hadn’t seen it in over 30 years. And yes, I had my MMR vax.
#28
I can shoot water out of the corner of my left eye.
#29
I survived a cardiac arrest.
#30
I had shingles while pregnant, which is very rare. Lucky for me, pregnancy turns down the intensity, I was able to avoid painkillers altogether, but still had open wounds on my back.
#31
I have a Bifid Uvula, aka the little flap in the back of my mouth is split so it looks like there are two of them.
#32
I have Anisocoria. That means i have very differently sized pupils.
#33
Not really a statistic, but I use my mouse backwards. Like facing the wrong way sorta thing. My mother taught me when I was young and I didn’t realize it was wrong until like, middle school.
#34
My daughter and I have the same birthday.
