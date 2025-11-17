Hey Pandas, What Are Some Trends You Think Will Exist In The Next 50-100 Years? (Closed)

by

Please do not put today’s trends you think will not exist. Do think about where you see trends headed based on current ones and the shifts in society. Please keep this a fun thread, and be respectful.

One trend I can envision is skin dying, just like hair dying. But not the entire body. I’m talking about dying parts of the body green, purple, red, pink, blue, and creating different effects.

I’m certainly not the first person to have thought about it, as it’s a thing in the Galaxy High School movie. That scene has been the only thing that has stuck with me.

#1

I have 2

1 (i dont want to be a trend) the self harm tik toks/ video trend in general

2(id like to happen) the MEMEEESSSS

s h r e k i s l i f e

#2

Living

#3

BoredPanda

