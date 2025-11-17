“Watch Out For This Trap”: Woman Shares What Companies Don’t Tell You When You Apply To Work From Home

Some people are torn between the urge to travel and having a steady job. Luckily, nowadays there’s a way to combine both, as remote work allows you to do your job from wherever it is in the world that you’re visiting.
However, companies seem to have different definitions of what that means. Or they simply use it to promote themselves, when in reality, their offer falls short of anything similar to remote. That’s what the digital nomad, writer, and full-time traveler Julia Masselos, also known as Jetsetterjulia, warned her followers about in her TikTok video that went viral. She shared some tips on what to ask during a job interview to ensure that the position allows you to become the globe-trotter you want to be.
Julia found a way to work full-time while traveling the world and she shared her insight on TikTok so more people can do the same
“Watch out for this trap that companies use to try to get you to apply to their jobs”
“I’ve been a full-time traveler for the last four years, and I’m here to help you see more of the world.
I have the privilege of speaking to dozens of people every week who want to be digital nomads.”
“And I spoke to one woman a while ago who told me that she took a job she wasn’t 100% thrilled with just because it was remote.
She thought, “You know, that makes up for the fact that doesn’t seem like my dream job. At least I’ll have the flexibility to travel around more”, which I totally get it, I would do the same.”
“What happened though, is that it turns out, it wasn’t exactly remote, it was more of a hybrid model where they wanted her in the office a few days a week”
“Not even three months in, she decided to resign, unsurprisingly.
So many companies are excited to announce that they’re remote just to capitalize on this trend of folks wanting to work with more flexibility. The thing is that remote by itself can mean so many different things.”
“• It can mean you can work from home, but you have to be in the US;
• It can mean you can work remotely, but only within these time zones.
• It can mean you can be remote, but you have to be online nine to five (and we’re checking!)”
“So here are three tips for you on what you can do to avoid this trap and make sure the job you’re applying for is actually going to give you the freedom that you’re after”
“1) You want to ask what is the remote work policy”
“You’re looking for them to tell you that it is a work-from-anywhere position, or if they say that they’re a remote-first company that also is usually a pretty good sign.”
“2) Ask if they operate an asynchronous model”
“This basically means that they don’t have office hours. You are not expected to reply to messages straight away, you are granted your autonomy and your freedom as the fully grown capable adult that you are. It also shows a certain level of trust and flexibility from management and it’s likely going to make your time there quite nice.”
“3) Ask how they manage teams spread across different time zones”
“I recommend you ask someone who currently works at the company – can be through LinkedIn, for example, and gauge their response to see what they say. Ask them what it’s like to really be there. Alternatively, you can check on a website called Glassdoor where past employees can leave reviews of what it was really like to work at a specific company.”
Her video went viral and attracted over 250k views
It’s important to make sure that the company’s remote work policy coincides with what the employee has in mind
To some explorers, remote work sounds like the best of both worlds. Traveling is not a cheap endeavor, no matter how budget-friendly you’ve planned it to be. That’s why having a job becomes a necessity at some point. And a remote one allows you to change locations without having to worry about looking for something new in each place.
Zippia revealed that back in 2022, as much as 26% of employed people worked remotely. However, as Julia pointed out, what remote means exactly differs with each company. That’s why it’s crucial that the candidate and the employer are on the same page.
In her video, she shared tips that can help people make sure the position is fully remote, unlike the one the woman in her story got. “I felt that was so unfair and frustrating, so I wanted to talk about it to hopefully prevent it from happening to other people looking for the same thing,” Julia told Bored Panda.
“I’m someone who has been very aware of the digital nomad movement since 2011-2012 when I first found out about it. I was 16 and still in high school,” she shared. “I’ve been following it and seeing the progression of it for a while and ‘remote’ definitely used to mean something totally different—it used to mean you can work from anywhere, with no caveats.
“Generally, that was reserved for developers because the thinking was that they can work from anywhere, but the rest of us need to be in an office. I think that became disproven completely in the pandemic and now everyone’s realized that that’s basically not true, so more people than ever are looking for that freedom.”
Some companies are flexible enough to allow their employees to work from anywhere in the world
Zippia also pointed out that, in the US, for instance, 16% of companies are fully remote. Moreover, remote positions in the country make up 15% of total work opportunities. That means some companies do actually allow work from anywhere, and Jetsetterjulia is living proof of that.
“I was lucky enough to have worked at a company that truly is remote-first and truly is allowing you to work from anywhere in the world, it even allows you to work your own hours,” she told Bored Panda. “It was completely asynchronous, with no micromanagement—and I think so many people have been burned by companies co-opting the word and advertising roles as ‘remote’ when they’re not.”
The TikToker mentioned that some people in the comments under her video seemed to believe that such companies don’t exist. She expressed regret about them thinking that it’s just a scam or businesses trying to sell them a dream.
“I want people to know that that’s not true, that these things really do exist and there are ways to vet jobs before accepting one so that you know you’re getting what you are actually looking for,” Julia said.
Julia pointed out options and flexibility as two of the best things about being a digital nomad
One of the best things about working remotely is that it allows you to embark on adventures without having to jump through certain hoops to do it. We discussed what are some of the best things about such a work arrangement, to which she said the options and the flexibility. “I thought that travel was the be all and end all, and that was how I got into this lifestyle—that was the initial allure of it, as it is for many people, but now I realize that travel is more like a byproduct and the real number one benefit is having options.”
She expanded on the idea: “I have the option to pick up tomorrow and just go to another country if I want to without telling anyone about it. I have the option to fly home and see my family and spend three months there if I want to. I can go to a friend’s wedding without having to take sick days or nickel and dime my vacation days and make it work with my boss. I have complete flexibility and freedom over my options.
“And the second best thing is meeting other nomads who are also very world-conscious and aware of themselves and constantly invested in improving themselves as humans and developing humility, compassion and community in the world,” the traveler added.
Like most things in life, remote work has its drawbacks as well
There are two sides to every coin, and remote work is not an exception; it also has some disadvantages. Julia pointed some of them out: “Equally, the way you have the option to fly home and spend time with the family when you want to, the downside is missing big family events that have happened while you’re away.
“For example, I was in Australia last year and both my grandparents died unexpectedly within a month of each other. I was unable to fly back in time for their funerals and that was really, really hard to deal with having all my family together for the funeral and me being half a world away,” she shared.
“Another disadvantage of the nomad lifestyle is if it is not done in a conscious way with respect for the local communities where you are staying, it can lead to cultural colonization or gentrification and increase prices for locals, making it very difficult for them to live in their own space. So as a nomad you have to move in a very conscious and low-impact way and assimilate as much as you can.”
Julia’s insight allows aspiring full-time travelers to evaluate all that it entails. With the drawbacks and the benefits, it’s a lifestyle that first and foremost requires flexibility, the level of which is usually determined by the company. That’s why it’s important to get all the information about their policies before making any decisions.
