Hey Pandas, What Are Some Red Flags In A Workplace? (Closed)

#1
If all your colleagues are family or friends from the boss. You will never be part of their group and thr first to be kicked out, no matter how well or poorly the others do their job
#2
When people first look over their shoulder before talking about anything.
#3
If co-workers suddenly don’t show up anymore.
After I started at the company, more and more employees gradually quit. After a year, I am now the most senior in my department. I hate the boss and am currently looking for a new job. But I’m not in a rush – the money is good and the ‘work’ is a joke for someone who has already worked really hard.
#4
You spend over an hour in a job interview and your potential boss spends the entire time telling you about their personal life and gossiping about his staff. Ironically never asking a single question about your skills related to the position but sends you a job offer anyway.
#5
More administration than actual work.
No actions from management if you speak up about a problem.
If some managers ask to fill tables about what are you doing and why. More and more tables. Then they are planning to reorganize the team for efficiency = more work.
More and more rules which do not apply to some teams/members/areas.
More managers than workers in/over a team.
#6
being asked by your boss as he hands you your paycheck
“hey can you not cash your paycheck till next week”
#7
Insulting employees,
Calling employees stupid and other stuff,
Making slapping motions towards employees! ( F you Ösdran!)
#8
Someone who works with me now said when she arrived for an interview, she found the dentist in the treatment chair on nitrous with his pants down. She quickly left.
#9
When the “interview” is watching a half-a$$ed pseudo-documentary in which people talk about how they were desperate until they discovered *THIS* *GLORIOUS* *COMPANY* and all of a sudden they were eating high on the hog. Nothing about what the company actually does. I smelled an absolute unit of a rat, and snuck out.
#10
When the person interviewing you has a coffee thermos with a picture of Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, run!
#11
Lots of Post-it in kitchen area, bathrooms
#12
I was the 10th manager in 5 years. I was employed to manage the international department, but the boss was not supportive of it. WTF did he have one then?? He undermined me and was arrogant and critical. I left after 6 months.
