Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Memories Here On Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

In memory of Amy, Deadpool, Madally, and Toast, who used to make our community feel complete.

#1

I’m fairly new to bored panda, but looking back on older posts, I really wish that some people hadn’t turned to trolling as a coping mechanism. They were such wholesome and all-around amazing people before. I wish I knew what happened.

#2

I just liked looking at all the community posts, before they were trolled on. They made me feel like I wasn’t the only one out there. I also like looking at the non-community posts. They are always really interesting and keep me occupied :).

#3

I loved talking with all of my wonderful friends. I used to love it when me and my friends had a super long conversation that always ended in “:D”. Amy and Madally, I miss you. But I also have made new friends, and we have created a safe place in google docs, which is amazing. So, thank you to all of my friends. You guys are amazing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
