Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Memories Here On Bored Panda? (Closed)

In memory of Amy, Deadpool, Madally, and Toast, who used to make our community feel complete.
#1
I’m fairly new to bored panda, but looking back on older posts, I really wish that some people hadn’t turned to trolling as a coping mechanism. They were such wholesome and all-around amazing people before. I wish I knew what happened.
#2
I just liked looking at all the community posts, before they were trolled on. They made me feel like I wasn’t the only one out there. I also like looking at the non-community posts. They are always really interesting and keep me occupied :).
#3
I loved talking with all of my wonderful friends. I used to love it when me and my friends had a super long conversation that always ended in “:D”. Amy and Madally, I miss you. But I also have made new friends, and we have created a safe place in google docs, which is amazing. So, thank you to all of my friends. You guys are amazing
Follow Us