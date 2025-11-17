Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Childhood Memories? (Closed)

We’ve all had something in our childhood that we want to relive. Plenty! I can’t wait to hear about your best/favorite memories!
#1
I remember in the 3rd grade, me and my best friend at recess would play secret powers, where we had our friendship necklaces and pretended like they gave us superpowers, and we would save people but couldnt tell anyone that it was us so we went invisible when we turned on our powers. She passed away the year after that, and someone had broken my necklace soon after the time i found out. she was an amazing person and deserves to be remembered and respected more than she is. But those times with her are literally my favourite memories in my entire 13 years of memories
#2
When I was in 5th grade, Navaya (my best friend since kindergarten) kept falling everywhere. There would be nothing in front of her and she would trip. She fell around 14 times per day. 4 days a week. She’s a weirdo 😂.
#3
When I got my hamster (sadly past away) and getting my pet snake. Those are my happiest memories so far.
#4
– when i was younger, i would love playing outside with my neighborhood friends. usually, it was in the summer, but we tried to play outside any time we could. we would play so many games, usually ones that we had learned when we were at school(recess, pe). it was so fun. no phones, no homework, no tests, no errands or serious stuff to worry about, just playing outside with close friends. we all would start playing at around noon, and end when the sun went down, which was really late. it was fine because our houses were right there. i wish we could do this again, but this was back in elementary school. as a now high school-er, i know that i may never be able to do this stuff again. wish i appreciated it better back then.
#5
Mine is pretty bittersweet, because it’s the last time I saw my grandfather in person before he died. I was around 10, and had gone to a family reunion/100th birthday party for my great-grandma with him, my grandmother, my aunt and my sister. The actual memory is him singing “Free Falling” by Tom Petty with my aunt, his daughter. He was an amazing singer and guitar player, so everyone was singing along and dancing. He died of a heart attack pretty suddenly a few years later, but I still remember him as the guy singing his heart out as everyone celebrated. The song still makes me tear up, though.
#6
Kick the can games in the summer that started about 10 AM and continued until we were called in when it got dark.
