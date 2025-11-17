Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Best Quotes From Celebrities And Mainstream Figures You’ve Heard?

Post the best quotes from actors, politician,models you name it.
#1
Matt Dillahuntu telling how he would debate pro abortion:
Ben! I need a kidney transplant or I am going to die, and I just found out that you are the only one whose kidney matches mine. Please prepare for surgery immediately. The law requires that you undergo surgery to save my life.
Kidding! The law would never require you to undergo surgery against your will, not even to save a life.
I think we should treat women’s bodies the same way. They are not required to use any of their body parts against their will either, not even to save a life.
#2
RuPaul – “If they ain’t paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.”
#3
Mark Twain – “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
Bill Murray – “It’s hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it’s damn near impossible to win an argument with a stupid person.”
#4
“I think Africa is cool except for all the flies and death and stuff.” -Mariah Carey
#5
“Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired”-Sandra Bullock
#6
“I’m Batman”
Michael Keaton addressing graduates at Kent State University, May 2018
#7
“but im way less sad”- AJR in the song Way Less Sad
#8
“Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are” – Will Ferrell
#9
Aleksandar Vučić-President of Serbia
“100 days of peace talks is better than one day of war”
#10
Today I will live in the moment unless it’s unpleasant in which case I will eat a cookie -Cookie Monster : )
#11
”Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last color of the rainbow, so it means I will trust and love you for a long time. I just made that up.” ~ V (bts)
“Trusfrated” ~ Jungkook of bts summing up my life in 1 word
#12
An education is one of the few things a person is willing to pay for and not get.
William Lowe Bryan.
#13
Fidel Castro : “To betray the poor is to betray Christ.“
#14
” I admit that I live in the past, but only because housing is so much cheaper.” -Matt Wohlfarth
#15
” It is better to live one day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep”- Donald Trump
#16
“We can’t all be heroes, because somebody has to sit on the curb and applaud when they go by.” Will Rogers.
#17
“Didn’t have a dime, but I always had a vision”
-Panic at the Disco, High Hopes
#18
“A sheep lives its entire life fearing the wolf, only to be eaten by the shepard.” – Unknown
“A severed foot is the ultimate stocking-stuffer.” – Mitch Hedberg
#19
“Eveybody gon’ respect the shooter,
But the one in front of the gun lives forever.”
—Kendick Lamar
#20
Ask not what your country can do for you ask what you can do for your country
#21
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” – Joe Biden
#22
“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”
– Joe Biden
#23
“My dream isn’t to be the best, but to be who I’m not ashamed to be.” -Key of Shinee
#24
“Doctors don’t want to cure you. But they don’t want you to die, either. They want you in that sweet spot where you keep paying them money.” (Fox News host)
#25
The Hours; I remember one morning getting up at dawn, there was such a sense of possibility. You know, that feeling? And I remember thinking to myself: So, this is the beginning of happiness. This is where it starts. And of course there will always be more. It never occurred to me it wasn’t the beginning. It *was* happiness. It was the moment. Right then.
#26
Trump on abortion
“Do you believe in punishment for abortion – yes or no – as a principle?”
“The answer is there has to be some form of punishment.”
“For the woman?”
“Yeah, there has to be some form.”
