Will There Be Season 2 of Netflix’s Fool Me Once?

Fool Me Once season 2 may not be on the cards for obvious reasons. A screen adaptation of Harlan Coben‘s 2016 novel of the same name, Fool Me Once recorded average success upon its premiere on 2024 New Year’s Day. The mystery thriller takes viewers on a rollercoaster search for a killer with ample twists and turns to keep the adrenaline pumping. This is one of the many screen adaptations of Coben’s novels on Netflix.
With a star-packed cast that sports Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher, Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage in prominent roles, Fool Me Once received mixed reviews on major aggregator websites. Notwithstanding, the series recorded massive hours on Netflix as over 37.1 million Netflix accounts watched it in its first week. The show’s opening episode garnered 6.34 million viewers and made the Top 10 in the BARB Top 50 most-viewed programs of the week. The milestones put the show among the biggest debuts of the streaming network and viewers want to know if there will be a Fool Me Once season 2 to look forward to.
What Is Fool Me Once All About?
Fool Me Once revolves around Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), a widow and former army captain grieving the murder of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage), and her sister Claire Walker (Natalie Anderson). To ensure her daughter’s safety, a friend gifts Maya a nanny cam but she receives the shock of her life when she sees her presumed dead husband visiting their daughter on the camera footage. A series of twists and turns later, the hunt for the truth digs up murky past and shocking revelations. The show is set in the United Kingdom, unlike the novel’s American setting. As such, filming took place in Manchester in February 2023 while some scenes were shot in Spain. Production was concluded in August of the same year and Netflix is yet to announce a Fool Me Once season 2.
Fool Me Once Cast
Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan headlines the cast of Fool Me Once as Maya Stern while Richard Armitage plays her husband Joe Burkett. Welsh actor Dino Fetscher is seen in the series as DC Marty McGreggor. Joe’s mom, Judith Burkett is played by British actress Joanna Lumley while James Northcote depicts his brother Neil. Other notable cast members include Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce, Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier, Joe Armstrong as Alexander Dosman, James Northcote as Neil Burkett, and Laurie Kynaston as Corey Rudzinski.
Fool Me Once Ending Explained
The ending of Fool Me Once is marked by several twists and turns that finally solve the mystery. Before the series wraps up, Maya admits to killing her husband after finding out he murdered her sister Claire to cover up his family’s secret. In turn, Joe’s brother Neil (James Northcote) fatally shoots Maya with a gun he retrieves from her. Unbeknownst to the Burketts, Maya’s murder was being live-streamed to the world by her associate through a nanny cam. Thus, they can’t escape the long arm of the law this time.
The series ends in a fast-forward scene to 18 years in the future with Maya’s daughter Lily now grown up. Sami and Eddie visit Lily at the hospital after she just had a baby and the newborn is named Maya. Truly, there is no stone left unturned in the storyline for a potential Fool Me Once season 2.
Will There Be Fool Me Once Season 2?
Fool Me Once was originally designed as a limited series split into eight episodes. The miniseries was spawned from one source material and has already exhausted the novel. Besides, the novel doesn’t have a sequel which means there is no more material to continue the story. There is also the fact that the series has a definitive ending that solves the murder mystery, wrapping up the story on a satisfying note.
As such, it is unlikely to have a Fool Me Once season 2 due to its miniseries format. Also, Netflix has not exceeded one season for any of the shows adapted from Coben’s books. Nevertheless, due to the success of the show, fans of Coben’s works will have more thrilling moments from his books’ adaptations. Netflix already has another one of Coben’s works queued up.
A New Screen Adaptation Of Harlan Coben’s Sounds Better Than Fool Me Once Season 2
While Fool Me Once season 2 may not happen, its success has encouraged more Harlan Coben stories to be made. A new show based on Harlan Coben‘s Myron Bolitar book series is in development and will be aired on Netflix. Aside from the thrilling moments, the series is expected to have multiple seasons as the Myron Bolitar series has 11 books, starting from the first one published in 1995. As such, Netflix will have enough material to explore. Also, the single-season jinx plaguing adaptations of Coben’s works might just be broken.
