Jisoo: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jisoo

January 3, 1995

Gunpo, South Korea

30 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Jisoo?

Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer, actress, and songwriter, renowned for her versatile talent and captivating stage presence. As a member of the global sensation BLACKPINK, she embodies a blend of strength and elegance that resonates with fans worldwide.

Her visibility significantly expanded with her compelling lead role in the JTBC series Snowdrop. The drama showcased her acting depth, garnering widespread attention and critical praise for her performance.

Early Life and Education

Born in Gunpo, South Korea, Kim Ji-soo grew up as the youngest of three children in a supportive household. Her parents often granted her leeway, even allowing her to skip school when she felt tired.

She attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where joining a drama club in her eleventh grade year sparked an early interest in the entertainment industry, leading her to auditions.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jisoo’s journey in the public eye. Most recently, she was linked to South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

However, their agencies confirmed their separation in October 2023, citing busy schedules. To date, Jisoo has no children and has not publicly confirmed another relationship.

Career Highlights

Jisoo’s solo career took flight with her debut album Me in March 2023, which became the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea. The album featured the hit single “Flower,” earning her multiple awards, including Best Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Beyond music, she solidified her acting presence with a leading role in the 2021–22 JTBC series Snowdrop. Her performance earned her the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, establishing her as a formidable actress.

Signature Quote

“I want to tell young girls to try thinking of their future selves as their role models.”

