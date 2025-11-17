Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Place You’ve Ever Visited And Why? (Closed)

Also, would you recommend?
#1
The primal rainforest of South-West Surinam. Untouched by man, brimming with life, noisy like a construction site, oxygen level 150%. Between the huge trees it’s like a green cathedral.
#2
A difficult choice but I will plump for Pompeii. It is humbling to see how advanced the Romans were (in what was, essentially, a provincial town). Decent plumbing, women owning their own businesses and houses, even things like sliding doors. Wonderful art. Over 2000 years ago. So much was lost after the collapse of Rome, the dark ages were really long and dark.
#3
The deepest, furthest part of the creek where I live. There are deep holes and trenches to hang out in, vines you can literally pull a Tarzan on, and this one tree where, if you climb it, it splits into this massive hollow thing that is perfect for books.
Apart from that, probably Ruby Falls.
#4
40 feet below the surface of the carribean sea. i have challenges with mobility on land but in and under water i feel so unencumbered.. it was breathtaking seeing the schools of fish and the serene peace. would like to say the entire time was peaceful but at one point i got separated from my dive master and group. for a few moments i was very aware of being in someone else’s home and that there were things that not only were bigger than me but might find me tasty. but, even that moment was fascinating as it is like going to a different planet. would recommend it to anyone. being an old fart now and having my disease progress the one thing on my bucket list is to return to that area – or some other place – and take a final trip. if i can ever afford it i want to go to roberta’s in cozemel.
#5
Grand Canyon and also Niagra Falls(Canadian side) Both of these are so amazing in real life
#6
Australia …. it’s very big. 📏
#7
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
The scenery was beautiful, the people were wonderful, and the food there was great. And visiting there is a great memory I have with my mom and step dad.
#8
My favorite town I’ve been to is seaside Oregon. It’s a small beach town, you can walk everywhere, and the little downtown area is so cute, and the beach is amazing. My favorite nature place is probably cienega creek near Tucson. My dad would take me and my sister hiking and wed wade in the creek and climb on the rocks. It loos so magical and far from reality. And the train tracks are cool bc 99% of the time there’s no trains and it feels like nature reclaimed. It’s just so beautiful
#9
… basically any mountain, any grassland/wetland, body of water/ice/dry Creek bed, etc… away from humans.
#10
Oooo…Which one? Which two? Ugh! There are a few places, because of the lack of humans (I know, sounds bad) so I will only describe briefly so as not to attract more humans to my favorite nature spots [Golden Rule: Leave No Trace]…Imagine your on a winding dirt road barely wide enough for your common sedan. You stop to admire your surroundings and way off in the distance, you can see local residents basking in the Sun. Your 1st thought is of the beach yet, you’re nowhere near a beach. Even though this landscape was once a large beach and even a saltwater marsh. You continue looking around, this time your looking at the rocks and boulders and surrounding cliffs. Looking for the story it all tells…
#11
Milford Sound – South Island of New Zealand….google it!
#12
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. It is such an idyllic place, quaint, peaceful, and nestled in the gorgeous Alps. I would happily return there to live out the rest of my days just for the view and the tranqiulity!
#13
The York Shambles in England. I was there with my long distance bf and the sheer amount of history, spooky lore and artifacts in the area blew me away.
#14
The Isle of Mull on the road to the ferry to Iona. There is this wide green valley with a small red house that I still think of 20 years later. The only time I’ve had a place feel so inviting, tranquil, and home like.
#15
So far, Moscow. The subway train stations are art museums. Lots of soviet remnants still floating around. Pity about their dictator though.
#16
Yosemite in late November. Driving through the park during early morning as the sun was touching the frost was like a fairy land. The sublimation made for misty meadows nestled amid towering pines, with the sharp brisk smell only pine trees and cold air can create. The sky was so blue. My husband and I had just passed our first anniversary the month before and were celebrating finding out that we were finally expecting after a fertility battle. It will always be a magical place to me.
#17
The Ice Hotel in Sweden, got to see the northern lights right above me! A winter wonderland full of thick snow, a vast sky and no light blocking the stars.
#18
Dominica, in the Caribbean. I understood why it’s called the nature isle. It’s wonderful. Everything is so clean and pristine.
#19
South Africa. The wildlife, people, food, nature, sun. I love it. Been twice, need to go again.
#20
Estonia. I don’t think I can really explain it but something feels like ‘home’ there. I feel at peace when i visit the country, like I belong there.
#21
Madeira, stunning scenery, beautiful flowers everywhere. But particularly Cabo Girao and Nuns Valley
#22
I loved Istanbul, really want to go back and explore it more!
#23
starved rock IL its the best place to go hiking and beautiful sights there, gorgeous waterfalls
#24
Condo in Treasure Island, FL
It faces the gulf and has a beautiful view of the sunsets and my cousin owns it so I stay for free.
#25
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum outside of Tucson, AZ. A combination of zoo, botanical garden, and natural history museum, it is at once starkly beautiful, entertaining, educational and humbling. You quickly learn that everything in the Sonora Desert–including the plants–wants to kill you or eat you, and not necessarily in that order.
#26
The moonstone in the forest territory. So bright and beautiful, also the place I received my nine lives! I miss that place a lot, so many memories are buried within its dark depths.
#27
I think it’s the Bay of Fundy. Extremely awe inspiring. Specifically Hopewell Rocks: https://www.nbparks.ca/en/parks/33/hopewell-rocks-provincial-park — 15+ m/50 foot tides. It changes at about 1 foot/30.5cm per hour!
#28
The various National Park Lodges, especially those in the West. Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone Park, El Tovar at the Grand Canyon, Paradise Inn at Mt. Rainier, and Crescent Lake Lodge in the Olympic National Park are each unique tributes to their surroundings. Just sitting over a cup of coffee and gazing at the soaring framework of the Old Faithful Inn’s log works lets you travel back to the early 1900s when the Inn was built.
#29
St Ives, Cornwall. I’m biased as it’s my hometown, but it’s a beautiful little town in UK.
#30
Honestly? New Orleans. Not during Mardi Gras but during the fall right around Halloween. It’s beautiful and so much more than Bourbon St! The Garden District is surreal. The food is spectacular. Locals welcoming, quirky and fun! The vibe is without comparison. All around 10/10 and not horribly expensive either!
#31
Spain, Barcelona.
Was there for a sports tournament, that was hold in the bullfight arena. We changed clothes in the bullboxes.
#32
Can’t decide between thses three:
Switzerland, the Alps, Lauterbrunnen, such beautiful mountains, lakes, waterfalls, villages, flowers, amazing scenery. Also the Cotswolds in England. Cute villages, beautiful, peaceful walking paths. And the Banff area of the Canadian Rockies. Wow, the lakes, mountains, waterfalls, forests.
#33
Definitely, Colorado Springs almost the entire mom side of the family was there and we got a rental right in the mountains so we hiked every day.
#34
Bern, Switzerland! Never even heard of it as a dumb kid wandering around from the US as a kid, but love going back every chance I’m in Europe!
#35
Ios, Greece. If you like to party. If you’re into clubs, pubs, drinking, dancing, then there is no better place than Ios.
#36
Two very different places. The Saudi Arabian desert – The silence is truly loud. Breathtaking.
In contrast The Isle of Mull, Scotland. The water is so clear that you can see the bottom of even fairly deep water. For simple beauty, history and wildlife along with lovely friendly local natives it is unbeatable.
