Hey Pandas, What Are Some Funny Ways Your Name Has Been Mispronounced Or Misspelled? (Closed)

Sometimes our names are difficult for people to pronounce or spell.
#1
My name is Nadia. When I was in elementary school, kids would spell it Nohdieah or nahdea. It was funny
#2
So my name is Areah (“A ray of sunshine” is what people say to pronounce my name right) and its been misspelled so much. People spell it Araia, Araya, and a few other ways. People just mispronounce it Area or Areea. Sometimes, I just hate my name lmao.
#3
My name is Sebastian, and people have spelled my name Sebastain. So my friends have started calling me scuba stain and I have no idea why.
#4
my name is Molly. my little bros when they were babies called me mawi . like that guy in mownana edit- sorry for misspellings
#5
My name is Alina, pronounced Uh-lee-nuh
Easy enough right? Wrong.
I have been called Alia, Elena (ell eh nuh), Alyna (Uh lie nuh) etc.
#6
My name is Sezen. It’s Turkish. Nobody can pronounce it right so everybody calls me Shazam, like the superhero :)
#7
My sister’s name is Jacqueline. People spell it so many different names so now she has to respond to Jack (my name) and Jackie. Here are different ways people spell it.
Jackline
Jacline
Jacaline
#8
My name is Harshika, it’s been spelt harashika, harashga(don’t ask), harshka and harshika. It’s been pronounced harshiki, harashika and harshka(you pronounce it har-shee-ka)
#9
Dev. I’ve been called Dev. My name is Jack.
#10
So Jo is a nickname but usually I introduce myself as Jo and on like 20 birthday texts and cards I got “Happy birthday Joe!!”
#11
My name is Caroline but I go by Liney (lie-nee) people have called me lightning of liny
😂
#12
My name is Neelesh, my teacher spelled it as Nilesh. (Then dad told that Nilesh is also right)
#13
My name is Joshua. My cousin couldn’t pronounce my name when he was younger, so it was “Josh-a-wee” for the longest time. This caught on in my family, so no big deal, it was kind of cute. I’ve been called a number of other names, by adults which honestly I don’t even understand other than them not even listening when I introduce myself. Here’s a short list of the ones I remember off the top of my head; Justin, John, Jay, Jerry, and my personal favorite Guy. 🙄
#14
‘Ma-isha’. My name is Melissa which my neice couldn’t pronounce until she was three. But she still calls me ‘Isha’.
#15
My name is Mica….I’ve been called lots of things.
#16
So, these aren’t mispronunciations, but my name is relatively simple (I’d rather not share it) and NOBODY gets it right when they first meet me! I have been called a range of things, from things like “Grace” or “Lily”, to things like “Chiara”!
#17
My first name is Meriel, but I was called Muriel so often (which, to me, is such a different and ‘old-fashioned’ name) that I now go by my middle name – Debby
#18
My name is Makayla. When I met one of my current friends last year he spelled my name as “Malkalai” multiple times, but always pronounced it right. It was so weird.
#19
I’ve been called Elizabeth so many times… My name’s nowhere close to Elizabeth.
Not gonna say my name for security reasons tho, sorry.
#20
My name is Ezekiel, and I was once called Isaiah.
#21
I’m not gonna get to my actual name or my old name for safety reasons, but my friend is named Jorma. I mean the your mom jokes just write themselves. Plus it’s the Finnish equivalent of the English name Díck.
#22
My teachers pronounce Annika like Ai nee ka it’s more like Ah ni ka
