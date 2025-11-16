Hey Pandas, What Are Some Dark Or Weird Facts That School Definitely Didn’t Teach You? (Closed)

by

Was watching a video on YouTube called “FACTS THAT SCHOOL DEFINITELY DIDN’T TEACH YOU!!” so I want to know what are some dark/weird facts that you know that your school didn’t teach you.

#1

Money rules, and unless you are born into stupid money, you are not going to escape the grind.

#2

Charles Darwin ate the animals he studied. Weird.

#3

A method of execution for a woman who killed her family from a lost Native American law: Tie the woman near a bed of ants. Apply sweet substances to her life giving areas. Watch as the ants slowly eat her from the inside out.

#4

Locked-In Syndrome is where a person is paralyzed except for the muscles that control eye movement. They are conscious (aware) and can think and reason, but cannot move or speak; although they may be able to communicate with blinking eye movements. This seems like a worst nightmare type scenario.

#5

It’s only illegal if you get caught

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Tattoos Tools Of People’s Professions On Their Skin
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Real Housewives Franchises Rated from Worse to Best
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2021
the league season 6 funniest moments
16 Funniest Moments from The League Season 6
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2021
14 Quotes From the Show House That Sum Life up Pretty Well
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2017
I Paint On Fallen Autumn Leaves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photographed Bory Castle In Hungary
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.