Hey Pandas, What Are Some Dark Or Weird Facts That School Definitely Didn’t Teach You? (Closed)

Was watching a video on YouTube called “FACTS THAT SCHOOL DEFINITELY DIDN’T TEACH YOU!!” so I want to know what are some dark/weird facts that you know that your school didn’t teach you.
#1
Money rules, and unless you are born into stupid money, you are not going to escape the grind.
#2
Charles Darwin ate the animals he studied. Weird.
#3
A method of execution for a woman who killed her family from a lost Native American law: Tie the woman near a bed of ants. Apply sweet substances to her life giving areas. Watch as the ants slowly eat her from the inside out.
#4
Locked-In Syndrome is where a person is paralyzed except for the muscles that control eye movement. They are conscious (aware) and can think and reason, but cannot move or speak; although they may be able to communicate with blinking eye movements. This seems like a worst nightmare type scenario.
#5
It’s only illegal if you get caught
Follow Us