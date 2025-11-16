Hey Pandas, What Are Some Animals That Have Skills You Didn’t Think They Would Need? (Closed)

by

What animals have skills or characteristics that surprised you, or that you thought they wouldn’t need to survive?

#1

Pistol shrimps have the most powerful claw snaps. They literally produce a soundwave that kills smaller creatures.

#2

Some butterflies drink blood. Metal af

#3

Humans.
Well, SOME humans, as they seem to think that the power to manipulate other human beings is not just NECESSARY in life, it’s something they must do every. Single. Day.

Sorry, Some Of These People.

