83 Adopted Animals Whose First Month In Their Forever Homes Is Pure Wholesomeness (February Edition)

Many of you Bored Panda readers are likely here for the monthly pet adoption photos, and understandably so. Seeing an adorable animal find a new home brings soul-stirring emotions that will make you forget about your daily stressors. 

For those of you who have been looking forward to these pieces, wait no more. Here is this month’s edition of adopted pets, and these images are as endearing as they come. 

If you’re looking for a cuteness overload to cleanse your timeline of all the negativity, this list should do the trick.

#1 Ernie (Left) Was Adopted Recently And Has One Eye. Goose (Right) Has Both Eyes But Wanted Ernie To Feel Welcome

Image source: butteredpotatos

#2 I Adopted A Cat!!

Image source: TheCosmicMutant

#3 Just Adopted This Guy

Image source: Hunter548299

Many people who want pets would likely rather go to a store and buy one. However, experts agree that adopting is the better option for a handful of reasons. One of them is preventing overpopulation. 

To provide more context, 2023 statistics show that there are 900 million dogs worldwide, with a “large portion” being strays. Worse, 480 million of them were believed to be feral.

#4 Just Adopted This Beautiful Boy

Image source: Wide_Protection_7902

#5 Adoption With A Surprise 😅😍 She Arrived Home And 10 Days Later Had Beautiful Puppies 😍

Image source: madamenyx7

#6 Just Adopted This Lil Sweetie, Her Name Is Siggy!

Image source: Ok-Hedgehog3988

There are also advantages to taking in an adult pet. According to Worldwide Veterinary Service, adult dogs, in particular, already know some basic commands, which makes them easier to be housetrained. 

#7 Adopted Him 3 Days Ago. I Was Told He’s Very Shy. Every Time I Pet His Stomach He Does This. Is It S Good Sign?

Image source: ThatismeMatoutou

#8 Just Adopted A New Son!

Image source: Positive_Guest2322

#9 I Adopted This Little Angel From The Animal Shelter Today

Image source: Old-Twist5902

Many people who have adopted pets would agree that having their new furry companion around has improved their mental health. Studies have corroborated this, stating that people who reported losing their sense of purpose have felt more in control of their lives after adopting a pet. 

Other studies reveal that having a pet not only improves brain health but also reduces the brain’s age by up to 15 years.

#10 We Adopted Yoshi After He Was Rescued From A Single House With 40+ Cats

Image source: s12901

#11 Newly Adopted Sammy Girl

Image source: itsmorphintime12

#12 Adopted This Queen Today! Meet Noodles

Image source: Dhoban49

People who have apprehensions about adopting a pet may hold misconceptions about shelter animals. Virginia Tech’s College of Veterinary Medicine dispelled those notions, beginning with possible behavioral issues. 

“With patience, consistency, and love, most shelter pets can overcome challenges and become well-adjusted, loving companions,” the article reads. 

#13 Adopting A Feral Cat

Image source: audaciousPert

#14 Adoption Update: Taco

Image source: KrayzieBone187

#15 We Adopted This Little Girl Today 🩷

Image source: knownwater1

We would also like to hear from you, our readers. Which of these pets would you adopt on a whim if you saw them in a shelter? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!

#16 My Newly Adopted Girl, I Think She’s Settling In Well! 🥰

Image source: mysteriousxebra

#17 She Showed Up At The Er I Work At. I Fed Her For A Few Weeks, And I Took Her Home Eventually And Accidentally Adopted A Queen 🤍

Image source: DryToast_17

#18 Got Adopted By A Cat Today

Image source: Screwologist13

#19 Hands Down The Best €50 I’ve Ever Spent — Adopting These Two Brothers Was The Ultimate Glow-Up For My Mental Health

Image source: Ill-Committee925

#20 Meet Zuzu! A Dog We Fostered, She Recently Got Adopted!

Image source: AdSlight7966

#21 Just Adopted A New Kitten And Look At That Tiny Tongue!!

Image source: Hot_Fortune_9564

#22 My Picture Of Lyla And Her Newly Adopted Cat Became My #1 Post Of All Time. As A Thank You, Here’s A Bonus Pic I Call “Don’t Ever Talk To Me Or My Daughter Again!”

Image source: TravelersTowel

#23 Kringle Got Adopted !!! 🎉🎉 His Adopter Drove 4 1/2 Hours One Way To Get Him!

Image source: dogluvr_1

#24 Just Adopted, See His Little Claws 🥰

Image source: GoddessMeiLove

#25 Just Adopted These Two! One Is A Lover And The Other Is Spicy, I’m Sure You Can Figure Out Which Is Which

Image source: s0ciety_a5under

#26 Butterscotch: Before And After Adoption

Image source: StillDontHaveAName

#27 Newly Adopted 8mo Old Sisters :) Meet Pinky & Princess Pea!

Image source: AsteriskCringe_UwU

#28 Thought I Was Adopting A Cat But Ended Up With A Truck-Driver

Image source: thunderverb200

#29 The First 24 Hours With My New Adopted Baby ❤️

Image source: Freya_gurl95

#30 Adopted Saoirse This Weekend

Image source: henrysradiator

#31 Accidentally Adopted A Stray… Now I Have A Tripod Named Honey

Image source: Low_Statistician1023

#32 Just Adopted My First Kitty

Image source: Icewaters77

#33 Meet Peppermint. Just Adopted Today :)

Image source: Mattr567

#34 Baby Beau , Adopted Him On Valentines Day From National Mill Dog Rescue In Peyton Colorado. This Lil Boy Is Bringing Joy Back Into Our Home ❤️

Image source: East-Candle3516

#35 Adopted A Little Lady

Image source: alwaysanangeI

#36 The Cute Ozzy That Was Just Adopted From Our Shelter

Image source: sonia72quebec

#37 This Is My Cousin’s Adopted Poodle

Image source: Icy-Brother5834

#38 Tractor Supply Parking Lot Got Me

Image source: awkward_alii

#39 Meet MS. Maisie

Image source: the_bum_on_the_bus

#40 This Is Gizmo, We Just Adopted Him. He’s 3yo And The Happiest Most Spoiled Ever Thx Bye

Image source: MadderCollective

#41 Adopted A Senior Cat This Week!

Image source: Charming-Sense-6077

#42 “We Thought We Adopted A Cat… Turns Out She Adopted My Son”

Image source: Winter-Yellow9094

#43 Adopted Many Years After Losing My Kitty

Image source: blainers11

#44 Adopted A Kitten Today (Left), His Name Is Seymour

Image source: Comprehensive-Bid167

#45 Jaiminho Just Got Adopted! This 45 Days Old Boy Already Got His First Vet Visit, Sleeps A Lot, Likes To Stay In His Litter Box And Thinks He’s A Parrot

Image source: pheyo

#46 I Adopted My First Cat On Friday!!

Image source: Spectra_Snow22

#47 Adoption Day! Brought Home Our Little Derp Today

Image source: KingDerp1369422

#48 Adopted An Older Stray

Image source: Correct-Owl8884

#49 Just Adopted This Sweetheart Two Days Ago

Image source: billgigs55

#50 I Adopted A Kitten To Keep My Big Boy Company And They’re Finally Besties 😭

Image source: hoofdroop

#51 … Just Adopted An Angel

Image source: some1_stopme

#52 Nube – My First Adoption

Image source: JEZEBETHH

#53 We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To “Mickey Meowz”

Image source: SadEmploy3978

#54 Welcome Home, Mayo 🤍

Image source: Ill_Flower6167

#55 Went To Adopt A Kitten, Ended Up With Two

Image source: Hanen89

#56 We Adopted A New Member Of The Family Today. 5 Months Old And Just The Cutest Little Girl

Image source: _ImaGenus_

#57 He Took My Spot🫠🥴

Image source: XBClark123

#58 Adopted My First Cat 2 Days Ago. Meet Pepper!

Image source: Kittieyo

#59 My Dog Has Decided To Adopt A Kitten 🥲

Image source: TravelersTowel

#60 About To Adopt This Little Guy. First Time Having A Cat I’ve Always Had Dogs

Image source: Flori266

#61 My Baby Girl Maple

Image source: MajorLongSchlong

#62 The First Picture I Snapped Of My Pup When I Adopted Him And Brought Him Home 💜

Image source: Longjumping_Poet4918

#63 Toby Was Adopted!! ❤️

Image source: meowww_7

#64 Went Out For A Walk. Ended Up At A Dog Event And Took These

Image source: Salty-Cartoonist4483

#65 Brought To The Shelter As A Stray, No One Would Take Her Before She Was Too Shy. Now She’s The Happiest Girl At Home!

Image source: Stage_Riot

#66 This Is June Bug, We Adopted Her This Last Weekend

Image source: random_bug_

#67 Just Adopted

Image source: xbitwx

#68 Just Adopted This Pup!

Image source: ItsaMeJessica420

#69 Fostering This Guy. Needless To Say He Got Adopted Pretty Quick

Image source: facedthemusic

#70 Just Adopted This Puppy!!

Image source: awdolliezpup

#71 Adopted This Little 6-Year-Old From The Shelter. No One Knows His Breed. Any Guesses?

Image source: Capable_Ad_4039

#72 My Kid Recently Adopted Marley, A Rescue Puppy Who Was Cattle Trained. Yesterday He Herded All His Toys Into An Invisible Corral

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Just Adopted This 7 Month Old , Absolute Sweetheart. She Needs A Name

Image source: longslideamt

#74 This Cutie Came Home With Us Today

Image source: docterk

#75 Adoption Day!

Image source: -Monkeys-Uncle-

#76 Meet Winston! He’s 7 Months Old 🐾

Image source: beanss186

#77 Terry, 5 Months Old!

Image source: Alcanetbarrera

#78 Our New Baby Girl Brooklyn ‘Brooke’ She’s About 11-12 Weeks Old & Super Sweet

Image source: JLaw0623

#79 12 Month Old Puppy I Adopted. Artyom!

Image source: Beyond_Aggravating

#80 This Marshmallow! She’s About 3-4 Months Old!

Image source: TwoGuysNamedNick

#81 I Took My Elderly Adopted Doggies Out To Take Some Pictures During The Snow Day!

Image source: ralphsquirrel

#82 Our New Rescue, Juniper!

Image source: PlantBaby73

#83 We Just Adopted Bear, This Cute Little Pup Loves To Sleep

Image source: josh_moworld

