83 Adopted Animals Whose First Month In Their Forever Homes Is Pure Wholesomeness (February Edition)

Many of you Bored Panda readers are likely here for the monthly pet adoption photos, and understandably so. Seeing an adorable animal find a new home brings soul-stirring emotions that will make you forget about your daily stressors.
For those of you who have been looking forward to these pieces, wait no more. Here is this month’s edition of adopted pets, and these images are as endearing as they come.
If you’re looking for a cuteness overload to cleanse your timeline of all the negativity, this list should do the trick.
#1 Ernie (Left) Was Adopted Recently And Has One Eye. Goose (Right) Has Both Eyes But Wanted Ernie To Feel Welcome
#2 I Adopted A Cat!!
#3 Just Adopted This Guy
Many people who want pets would likely rather go to a store and buy one. However, experts agree that adopting is the better option for a handful of reasons. One of them is preventing overpopulation.
To provide more context, 2023 statistics show that there are 900 million dogs worldwide, with a “large portion” being strays. Worse, 480 million of them were believed to be feral.
#4 Just Adopted This Beautiful Boy
#5 Adoption With A Surprise 😅😍 She Arrived Home And 10 Days Later Had Beautiful Puppies 😍
#6 Just Adopted This Lil Sweetie, Her Name Is Siggy!
There are also advantages to taking in an adult pet. According to Worldwide Veterinary Service, adult dogs, in particular, already know some basic commands, which makes them easier to be housetrained.
#7 Adopted Him 3 Days Ago. I Was Told He’s Very Shy. Every Time I Pet His Stomach He Does This. Is It S Good Sign?
#8 Just Adopted A New Son!
#9 I Adopted This Little Angel From The Animal Shelter Today
Many people who have adopted pets would agree that having their new furry companion around has improved their mental health. Studies have corroborated this, stating that people who reported losing their sense of purpose have felt more in control of their lives after adopting a pet.
Other studies reveal that having a pet not only improves brain health but also reduces the brain’s age by up to 15 years.
#10 We Adopted Yoshi After He Was Rescued From A Single House With 40+ Cats
#11 Newly Adopted Sammy Girl
#12 Adopted This Queen Today! Meet Noodles
People who have apprehensions about adopting a pet may hold misconceptions about shelter animals. Virginia Tech’s College of Veterinary Medicine dispelled those notions, beginning with possible behavioral issues.
“With patience, consistency, and love, most shelter pets can overcome challenges and become well-adjusted, loving companions,” the article reads.
#13 Adopting A Feral Cat
#14 Adoption Update: Taco
#15 We Adopted This Little Girl Today 🩷
We would also like to hear from you, our readers. Which of these pets would you adopt on a whim if you saw them in a shelter? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!
#16 My Newly Adopted Girl, I Think She’s Settling In Well! 🥰
#17 She Showed Up At The Er I Work At. I Fed Her For A Few Weeks, And I Took Her Home Eventually And Accidentally Adopted A Queen 🤍
#18 Got Adopted By A Cat Today
#19 Hands Down The Best €50 I’ve Ever Spent — Adopting These Two Brothers Was The Ultimate Glow-Up For My Mental Health
#20 Meet Zuzu! A Dog We Fostered, She Recently Got Adopted!
#21 Just Adopted A New Kitten And Look At That Tiny Tongue!!
#22 My Picture Of Lyla And Her Newly Adopted Cat Became My #1 Post Of All Time. As A Thank You, Here’s A Bonus Pic I Call “Don’t Ever Talk To Me Or My Daughter Again!”
#23 Kringle Got Adopted !!! 🎉🎉 His Adopter Drove 4 1/2 Hours One Way To Get Him!
#24 Just Adopted, See His Little Claws 🥰
#25 Just Adopted These Two! One Is A Lover And The Other Is Spicy, I’m Sure You Can Figure Out Which Is Which
#26 Butterscotch: Before And After Adoption
#27 Newly Adopted 8mo Old Sisters :) Meet Pinky & Princess Pea!
#28 Thought I Was Adopting A Cat But Ended Up With A Truck-Driver
#29 The First 24 Hours With My New Adopted Baby ❤️
#30 Adopted Saoirse This Weekend
#31 Accidentally Adopted A Stray… Now I Have A Tripod Named Honey
#32 Just Adopted My First Kitty
#33 Meet Peppermint. Just Adopted Today :)
#34 Baby Beau , Adopted Him On Valentines Day From National Mill Dog Rescue In Peyton Colorado. This Lil Boy Is Bringing Joy Back Into Our Home ❤️
#35 Adopted A Little Lady
#36 The Cute Ozzy That Was Just Adopted From Our Shelter
#37 This Is My Cousin’s Adopted Poodle
#38 Tractor Supply Parking Lot Got Me
#39 Meet MS. Maisie
#40 This Is Gizmo, We Just Adopted Him. He’s 3yo And The Happiest Most Spoiled Ever Thx Bye
#41 Adopted A Senior Cat This Week!
#42 “We Thought We Adopted A Cat… Turns Out She Adopted My Son”
#43 Adopted Many Years After Losing My Kitty
#44 Adopted A Kitten Today (Left), His Name Is Seymour
#45 Jaiminho Just Got Adopted! This 45 Days Old Boy Already Got His First Vet Visit, Sleeps A Lot, Likes To Stay In His Litter Box And Thinks He’s A Parrot
#46 I Adopted My First Cat On Friday!!
#47 Adoption Day! Brought Home Our Little Derp Today
#48 Adopted An Older Stray
#49 Just Adopted This Sweetheart Two Days Ago
#50 I Adopted A Kitten To Keep My Big Boy Company And They’re Finally Besties 😭
#51 … Just Adopted An Angel
#52 Nube – My First Adoption
#53 We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To “Mickey Meowz”
#54 Welcome Home, Mayo 🤍
#55 Went To Adopt A Kitten, Ended Up With Two
#56 We Adopted A New Member Of The Family Today. 5 Months Old And Just The Cutest Little Girl
#57 He Took My Spot🫠🥴
#58 Adopted My First Cat 2 Days Ago. Meet Pepper!
#59 My Dog Has Decided To Adopt A Kitten 🥲
#60 About To Adopt This Little Guy. First Time Having A Cat I’ve Always Had Dogs
#61 My Baby Girl Maple
#62 The First Picture I Snapped Of My Pup When I Adopted Him And Brought Him Home 💜
#63 Toby Was Adopted!! ❤️
#64 Went Out For A Walk. Ended Up At A Dog Event And Took These
#65 Brought To The Shelter As A Stray, No One Would Take Her Before She Was Too Shy. Now She’s The Happiest Girl At Home!
#66 This Is June Bug, We Adopted Her This Last Weekend
#67 Just Adopted
#68 Just Adopted This Pup!
#69 Fostering This Guy. Needless To Say He Got Adopted Pretty Quick
#70 Just Adopted This Puppy!!
#71 Adopted This Little 6-Year-Old From The Shelter. No One Knows His Breed. Any Guesses?
#72 My Kid Recently Adopted Marley, A Rescue Puppy Who Was Cattle Trained. Yesterday He Herded All His Toys Into An Invisible Corral
#73 Just Adopted This 7 Month Old , Absolute Sweetheart. She Needs A Name
#74 This Cutie Came Home With Us Today
#75 Adoption Day!
#76 Meet Winston! He’s 7 Months Old 🐾
#77 Terry, 5 Months Old!
#78 Our New Baby Girl Brooklyn ‘Brooke’ She’s About 11-12 Weeks Old & Super Sweet
#79 12 Month Old Puppy I Adopted. Artyom!
#80 This Marshmallow! She’s About 3-4 Months Old!
#81 I Took My Elderly Adopted Doggies Out To Take Some Pictures During The Snow Day!
#82 Our New Rescue, Juniper!
#83 We Just Adopted Bear, This Cute Little Pup Loves To Sleep
