I Illustrated 25 More Bad Puns To Brighten Your Day

I am a designer based in San Francisco, and I love to doodle during my spare time. I hear many words that amuse me during the day, not sure why, but they are just too funny. Perhaps it’s a combination of being easily amused and having English as a second language. In any case, it’s a good method to escape our sad pandemic reality and deal with stress.
For example, when my mother mentioned she is doing “intermittent fasting,” an image of a person putting a mitten over their head popped into my mind. Then when I heard “thumb drive,” I saw an actual human thumb driving a car. Same with “Bluetooth” (my daughter was asking why someone came up with this name?) – in my head, I saw an actual blue tooth transmitting Wi-Fi from a mouth.
I usually write down funny words, and when I have some free time, I grab my iPad and quickly draw it. My goal is to create a new drawing every day, and I have been sharing them on my Instagram.
I really enjoyed drawing this, and I hope you’ll find these amusing too! Here are the links to my previous posts if you missed them (I, II).
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | irinablok.com
#1 Blue Tooth
#2 Porkupine
#3 Manspreading
#4 Deadline
#5 Super Bowl
#6 Handyman
#7 Intermitten Fasting
#8 Back To The Drawing Board
#9 Thumb Drive
#10 Half-Assed
#11 Defeeted
#12 High Steaks
#13 Framed
#14 Flew Off The Handle
#15 Circle Back
#16 Escargo
#17 Gummy Bear
#18 Charging Bull
#19 Menopause
#20 Human Connection
#21 Mansplaining
#22 Changing My Mind
#23 In Poster Syndrome
#24 Eating Garbage
#25 Flaky Internet
