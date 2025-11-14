I Illustrated 25 More Bad Puns To Brighten Your Day

by

I am a designer based in San Francisco, and I love to doodle during my spare time. I hear many words that amuse me during the day, not sure why, but they are just too funny. Perhaps it’s a combination of being easily amused and having English as a second language. In any case, it’s a good method to escape our sad pandemic reality and deal with stress.

For example, when my mother mentioned she is doing “intermittent fasting,” an image of a person putting a mitten over their head popped into my mind. Then when I heard “thumb drive,” I saw an actual human thumb driving a car. Same with “Bluetooth” (my daughter was asking why someone came up with this name?) – in my head, I saw an actual blue tooth transmitting Wi-Fi from a mouth.

I usually write down funny words, and when I have some free time, I grab my iPad and quickly draw it. My goal is to create a new drawing every day, and I have been sharing them on my Instagram.

I really enjoyed drawing this, and I hope you’ll find these amusing too! Here are the links to my previous posts if you missed them (I, II).

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | irinablok.com

#1 Blue Tooth

#2 Porkupine

#3 Manspreading

#4 Deadline

#5 Super Bowl

#6 Handyman

#7 Intermitten Fasting

#8 Back To The Drawing Board

#9 Thumb Drive

#10 Half-Assed

#11 Defeeted

#12 High Steaks

#13 Framed

#14 Flew Off The Handle

#15 Circle Back

#16 Escargo

#17 Gummy Bear

#18 Charging Bull

#19 Menopause

#20 Human Connection

#21 Mansplaining

#22 Changing My Mind

#23 In Poster Syndrome

#24 Eating Garbage

#25 Flaky Internet

