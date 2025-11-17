“I Have To Be In Bed By 10”: Strict Babysitter’s Rules Push 16-Year-Old Teen To Rebel, He Wonders If He Took It Too Far

At 16, some teenagers can handle the responsibility of looking after their homes and siblings. However, when this Reddit user’s parents went on a mini-vacation, they hired a babysitter.
Though he thought their decision was reasonable, he couldn’t say the same about the woman’s strict rules. After he refused to follow them, the teen faced consequences from both the babysitter and his parents, leading him to ask for judgment on the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit.
This couple went away for three days and hired a babysitter for their 16- and 13-year-old sons
But the older one thought her rules were “dumb” and refused to follow them
There’s no exact age that tells us when a child is ready to be left home alone without adult supervision
Between work, appointments, and other family commitments, every parent will have to leave their child home alone at some point, so it’s good to have a plan in place and try to prevent situations like the one we just read about.
While learning to be independent is an important part of growing up, every child does this at their own pace.
Experts provide these guidelines to help parents decide whether their kid is ready to be home alone:
However, the parents and babysitter probably could’ve prepared better for those three days
Before parents leave the house, they should tell the sitter where they will be and how to reach them at all times, and under what circumstances to call 911 before contacting them.
They should also show them where the emergency exits are, as well as the places of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and first-aid kits.
Before starting their shift, the sitter should know how to enable and disable security systems and alarms, and the location of the spare key, should they, for whatever reason, need it.
However, the sitter should also be aware of any special problems a child may have, such as an allergy (to bee stings, foods, etc.) or needing to take medicine at a specific time.
The babysitter has to know the parents’ expectations before they leave and get introduced to the child’s usual routine (homework, bedtime, meal times). The two parties should have a talk about their general house rules, including any limits on TV, computer use, video games, playing outside, etc.
Otherwise, as we can see, problems will arise even around basic everyday subjects.
Most of the people who read his story thought he wasn’t the problem here
Some, however, thought that either he should’ve sucked it up or that “everyone sucks here”
