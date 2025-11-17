Hey Pandas, Were There Any Songs You Liked As A Child Unaware Of Their Real Meaning? (Closed)

For example, Cotton Eyed Joe was a big hit and was popular with us in school. It is about a sexually transmitted infection making its way around a town.
#1
When I was a kid, maybe 6, I had a cassette tape from the “Divinyls” and would constantly sing their hit “I touch myself”. It was about 6 years later I realized why my sister’s were laughing at me when I was singing “I touch myself”! All over the house haha. 😳
#2
the muffin man
“do you know the muffin man, the muffin man, the muffin man. Do you know the muffin man who lives on drury lane?”
The muffin man was a serial killer in england, also known as the Drury lane dicer. he was a baker and he used his muffins to lure children to their demise.
#3
I have a few songs that I liked when I was younger, completely unaware of their true meaning.
• Pumped Up Kicks – Foster The People
• Cake by The Ocean – DNCE
• Macarena- Los del Río
#4
John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidy – meanings not dark but i didnt know it when i was singing
Down by the bay – a child trying to escape their mothers downsliding dementia
#5
The entire American Beauty/American Psycho album by Fall Out Boy. My mom used to listen to it all the time when I was a kid, and I had completely forgotten about it until about a year or so ago when I heard heard one of the songs from the album and realizes that a) I knew all of the songs even if I didn’t know all the words or even what the songs were about and b) a lot of those songs were probably not the most appropriate thing for an 8 year old to be listening to. A similar thing happened with Green Day as well.
#6
Space oddity
I originally thought it was a happy song about a dude going to space but as I got older I realized it’s a sad song about a dude getting stranded in space. The line that made me notice was: the circuits dead there’s something wrong.
#7
not 8 yo me listening to a song from heathers *laughs in messed up*
#8
BARBIE GIRL BY AQUA I WAS BORN 2010 AND DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE LYRICS TILL 2018 AND UHHH *>*
#9
Cotton-Eyed Joe is not about an STI!
It was about man, taking a girl from [the singer]!
‘His teeth was out an’ his nose was flat,
His eyes was crossed, — but she didn’t mind dat.
’cause he was tall, and very slim,
And so my gal she followed him….’
So as you can see, Joe is very well described.
The original meaning of ‘cotton-eyed’, is still up for debate, but the most widely accepted meanings are either a black person, or someone drunk blind on moonshine. Personally, I don’t think it’s the former as it is traditionally a slave/folk song.
#10
You reposted in the wrong neighborhood (full version)
A line from the song is
“I get more a*s than a toilet seat”
did relize how smart that was 6 years ago
#11
I feel like the whole generation who grew up hearing S&M (Rihanna) thought the phrase was ‘sticks and stones may break my bones but chains and whips excite me’.
#12
“Les Sucettes à l’anis”, written by controversial songwriter and singer Serge Gainsbourg and sung by teenage singer France Gall in the 60s. It was about a girl who loved anis-flavored lollypops. Loved it because I also loved anis-flavored lollypops. Trouble was, it was very equivocal and strongly hinted at fell*tio. It’s said the 17 years old singer herself was unaware of what she was singing, and got angry when she realized.
#13
“I kissed a girl” by Katy Perry… It really is a wonder how I didn’t realize I was a lesbian sooner 😅
#14
My Ding-A-Ling by Chuck Berry
#15
Timothy. 😳🤢
#16
“Love to Love You, Baby” by Donna Summer. I was maybe 7 years old – and had no clue at all.
#17
My daughter used to sing commercials and dance around. One day she was twirling and singing about being an FDS woman. I laughed and said you’re singing about f***y spray. Never heard that tune again.
#18
Not a modern song but many old nursery rhymes have less than fun origins. Ring around the rosey is one, it references the plague. Ring around the rosey – symptoms of the plague, the bubuos. Pocket full of posey – people thought having these flowers in their pockets would help ward it off. Ashes ashes we all fall down is pretty self explanatory.
#19
🎶 All the other kids, with the pumped up kicks, better run, better run, outrun my gun 🎶
I don’t like that I now know what I means..but the song is a bop.
#20
Someone already posted Timothy. I’d like to add “Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
#21
Well I dont have any but
Pop goes the weasel
New rules by Dua lips (it’s about breaking up)
#22
dynamite by tao cruz i was under 5 when i first heard it and didnt realiser it was about after going clubbing also timber by pitbull and kesha there are many meanings for that one and all are not really child appropriate.
#23
Turning Japanese by the Vapors (google its meaning because I can’t say it here on this family friendly site).
#24
Animals by Maroon 5.
Haven’t looked up a specific meaning but I think it’s about a guy stalking a girl and wanting to have sex with her? Idk, sex is definitely one of the meanings tho.
#25
I’ll take you to the candy shop
Kid me: really
I’ll let you lick the lollipop
Kid me: what flavor
Ooh!
50 cents
#26
too beautiful-he is we
i listened to this very often before when im not good in english before. I didnt know what it meant till my cousin asked me if i know what the song meant. I just realized it when i turned 11.
#27
well i wasn’t THAT young but romeo and cinderella
“i hide my naked legs shyly” but then you remember Miku’s a minor who has a lot of sex songs
#28
Pumped up kicks
Follow Us