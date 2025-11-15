Hey Pandas, Use This As Your “Vent” Room (Closed)

Where you can share your deepest secrets or your best stories, or a terrible experience at school, or even the Karen moments or bullies; practically anything at all.
#1
A vent room? ok.
*kills crewmate*
*vents*
#2
I have pretty bad self-esteem. I’ll look at myself in the mirror and think that i need to get skinnier- or how ugly my face is. I honestly hate my body and my looks. And i’m scared to vent about it to others- i’m afraid of what they’ll think of me. Like i’m just a burden to them, or they’ll think i’m pathetic. And- if anyone tries to tell me i’m beautiful or that in perfect the way i am- i just don’t believe it. Like they’re just saying it to be nice. ^^ Anyways, have a good day :D
#3
I’m really pissed at my baseball coach cuz like the other day I forgot my water bottle and I called my mom and she was like, “ok imma come bring it!” So I was like, “hey coach 1 imma go get my water!” “Ok Dylan!” So I went to go get my water and when I was walking back coach 2 saw me and was like, “Why do you have your phone!?” And I was like, “oh I was going to get my water!” And he was like, “but why do you need to phone!?” And I was like,”I needed to call my mom, I told coach 1!” And he was like, “YOU TOLD COACH 1 THAT YOU NEEDED TO MAKE A CALL!” And I’m like, “I was trying to explain!!!” And he’s like, “THERES NO EXPLANATION THAT ILL BE SATISFIED WITH!” And so I am really mad at him
#4
uhhh idk rlly but earlier I stole my sisters pillow accidently when I was asleep
#5
It’s been rough for me mentally recently. I’ve been depressed and anxious and really, everything has just been kinda overwhelming. Doesn’t help that my ex that I’m still not over completely is with my bff now, although we are all on good terms with each other. He (ex) is really big and tough and gets into the occasional fight, but he heard me say the other day that I had cramps and everything hurt, so he brought me some ibuprofen the next day at school. With everything going on lately it made my day, and my bff (ex’s new gf) gave me a small dragon plushy. They don’t know it but I’ve been in a much darker place than what they think and them doing that to make me feel better really helped. I’m so used to feeling like I need to be there for others that I kinda neglect myself, it was nice to have someone there for me trying to take the pain away for a few hours. Thank you Logan, Avacodo (not their real names, just nicknames). You two are the best :)
#6
inhales
it’s hard to have idols for me, because I wanna be like them when I probably can’t, I wanna be someone i’m not.
sorry lol
#7
Why do we have to be in a pandemic?Like,seriously,why are we in one?! It is so unfair!
Follow Us