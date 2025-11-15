Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Awkward Thing You Said As A Kid? (Closed)

Anything goes!
my teacher was explaining how to change the paper size in the printer. i raised my hand and shouted out “size doesn’t matter”
I used to tell every boy in my grade that I liked him because it was “FuN.” Seriously younger self, way to go….
*at bible camp*
*painting on bags*
Grandma (to my sister): Aww thats so nice, do you know what the rainbow stands for?
Me: I do! It stands for gay people. But you said they are bad.
Grandma: Well, I was talking about Noah’s ark but yes.
*people glare*
(Hi,hello, no homophobia here lol i’ve learned they aren’t bad and i’m not bad for being one :)
Ok so a couple, one was in 5th grade when i “married” the boy i liked but he refused to show up to the wedding…. The other was in 7th grade when i ran down the hall of my school yelling, “IM A LOSER” with a proud smile coz damn right im a loser, but like i also dont care one bit.
Well I once said: (on accident) “Get diwn from the tree cuz your but is gonna fall on my a**!” Even tho I was sitting below him while he was climbing a tree…and this one girl said this: “It’s so hot out here!” And then right then screaming to the world: “OH YEA I HAVE A CROP TOP ON SO I CANT TAKE IT OFF” that was in elementary school-
