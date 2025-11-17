Hey Pandas, Use This As An Excuse To Brag About A Little Thing That Gives You Joy (Closed)

We all have one of those moments when something really cool happens to us and you want to tell your friends. However, many of us don’t, out of fear of making the other person feel inferior, or to avoid being annoying. If something little but amazing happened to you, now’s your chance to share it with the world!
#1
I won a writing competition! This was a little while ago, but I’m still happy about it. What’s even cooler is that my friend told me to write a short story for the competition on the very last day they were accepting submissions, so I wrote the whole thing in a couple hours. My story got published in my school’s literary magazine!
#2
got my braces off :D
#3
I made a ton of earrings the other day! They’re all made from buttons, and look very cool!
#4
HS graduation was yesterday, and I made a card for a senior that I know congratulating him, as well as thanking him for being a role model. However, I was really nervous to give it to him because I have trouble interpreting relationships and was worried that we weren’t actually friends and he was just talking to me to be polite. I was overjoyed when he texted me to say that he loved the card! I’m still on an emotional high after several hours.
#5
My boyfriend. He makes me feel extremely happy, and he always makes me smile.
#6
For breakfast I just ate marshmallows and raisins.
It was happy.
#7
I did loads of garden work yesterday. its not a big thing but I’ve been so stressed lately that even making coffee in the morning has felt like a big chore.
#8
A few weeks ago in Math class, my teacher said that all the students who could solve a difficult problem in 10 minutes would get a chocolate from her. I was one of those students so on Thursday my teacher got a bag full of chocolates and made us pick which ones we wanted. I had a bit of the chocolate on Friday I think and that’s when I realised what the taste of success was. I never had a chocolate that sweet before, I could taste all the hard work that went into earning that chocolate
#9
i can’t add a picture :( but my cat! she’s awesome
#10
I take Spanish, and last Thursday was a substitute day, so our teacher only left us three worksheets. All 21 kids were in class on Thursday. Then yesterday(Monday), when she was back, she told us that only 2 kids had completed all of the worksheets. Only 2 kids out of 21, and it was me and my friend. We got candy, and it was so awesome.
