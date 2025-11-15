Hey Pandas, Try To Draw Your Favorite Harry Potter Scene

I personally can’t draw so there will be no judgement. Only rule is that if it has any gore or anything non-family friendly i would like you to tint it red.
#1 “You Foul, Loathsome, Evil Little Cockroach!”
#2 I Couldn’t Get The Body Down So Just Face And What Ever That Pink Thing Is Behind Draco Ferret’s Ear.. But One Of My Fav Scenes, I Have Many But Here’s Just One Because I Don’t Wanna Fill This Page With My Horrible Art.
#3 “Not My Daughter You Bitch!”
