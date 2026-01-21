Marine Johannès: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marine Johannès
January 21, 1995
Lisieux, France
30 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Marine Johannès?
French basketball player Marine Johannès is known for her creative flair and exceptional ball-handling on the court. Her dynamic guard play often lights up both the WNBA and international competitions with her unique style.
She burst into wider public consciousness at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where her dazzling skills, including a memorable crossover against Maya Moore, captivated audiences. Johannès earned the nickname “The Wizard” for her unpredictable moves.
Early Life and Education
Marine Johannès began her basketball journey at age eight in Pont-l’Évêque, France, a path influenced by her parents, Lionel and Geraldine. She joined the USO Mondeville club at twelve, honing the instincts that define her game.
At Mondeville, she excelled in youth leagues, securing two U17 French League titles and a U17 French Cup. This early success foreshadowed her professional career, marked by her distinctive, imaginative style of play.
Notable Relationships
Marine Johannès has kept details of her personal relationships private throughout her public career. No widely documented partnerships have been confirmed in recent years.
She has no children and, as of current reports, remains unmarried, with her focus appearing to be primarily on her professional basketball commitments.
Career Highlights
French basketball sensation Marine Johannès has captivated fans with her exceptional playmaking and sharpshooting in both the WNBA and EuroLeague Women. She helped lead the New York Liberty to the 2023 WNBA Finals, showcasing her dynamic offensive skills. Her EuroLeague performances, particularly with ASVEL, also earned widespread critical acclaim for their creativity.
Beyond her on-court achievements, Johannès has expanded her global presence through her WNBA career with the New York Liberty and various European clubs, including Bourges and Galatasaray. This dual-league play has made her a prominent figure across international basketball.
Her individual accolades include the 2023 EuroCup Women Most Valuable Player and multiple EuroBasket silver medals with the French national team. Johannès also secured an Olympic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
