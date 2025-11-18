Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Biggest Secret (Closed)

Share your biggest and best secrets knowing that you’re anonymous.
#1
I’m a man. A female friend of mine brought some nail polish to my school. My friends asked me: “Hey, can we polish your fingernails?”. I firstly answered “no”, but after some negotiation they managed to do it in exchange of 3 packs of Pringles.
What’s the problem with this? That I actually liked it. I liked the smell, the sensation, I like to have my nails polished.
#2
I keep self harming myself because I’m deeply depressed
#3
Our school has 2 black cats (a mom and a daughter). Kids used to hurt them a lot because of black cat superstitions. When I got to know about this, I stopped them from hurting the kitties. They hate me now and don’t talk to me. My family thinks that they don’t talk to me because they are jealous of me. Anyways, I’ve named the daughter Macavity and the mother Momcavity and sometimes share my food with them. Some of my classmates also pet them :). My parents don’t know that sometimes kids call me a witch. I don’t want them to worry about me. And maybe I am one 🙃
#4
Me and my girlfriend aren’t allowed to be together yet. She’s not supposed to date anyone until she’s 16. And that’s not happening until next year. But we’ve been secretly together for over a year anyway. Funnily enough, her parents know that we like eachother but don’t know we’re going out under their noses. I can’t wait to see their reaction when I tell them in a couple of years time.
#5
No idea if I’m really straight. It kinda doesn’t matter to me. I guess I would like to find out, but right now I’m happy being straight (I love you, LGBTQ+ community, but it’s quite dangerous for me in a highly conservative community. Even if I go to the states I have to deal with being Asian and the expectations that come with it, so I’m putting this off until I have my life together academically.) This could very well be just me exploring my own identity, being a teenager and all, but if anyone has any advice on how to proceed about this, I would be really grateful.
#6
I know a lot of my family and friends secrets… even if they didnt tell me…
I obvi dont tell them i know em and just hope i forget them naturally.
#7
A few options, but I have trouble making friends as an adult since I feel I’m just not a good person. I’m the sort of person that, even as a kid, would step out of the way of a fight and let someone else get punched. I even had a childhood friend I almost abandoned due to her getting sick with Childhood Bone Cancer due to fear.
I’m okay with the fact I’m the sort of person that often literally invests in bad stuff happening to others via stock market, but I can’t help but judge myself to an extent.
#8
I’m gay.
#9
My biggest secret is that Im in love with Arnaud.
Follow Us