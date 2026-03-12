Prove You Can Recognize These 34 Famous Characters From Just Their Silhouettes

by

Welcome to Part 2 of the “Guess The Movie Character From The Silhouette” Quiz! 🎥

From heroes to villains, these iconic outlines hide some of the most memorable movie characters. Each silhouette challenges your visual & memory skills, and your ability to spot the character before the big reveal. And now, from these 34 movie character silhouettes, how many can you name?

Let’s find out…🧐

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Prove You Can Recognize These 34 Famous Characters From Just Their Silhouettes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Beauty Of Taking Pictures With A Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Digital Watercolor Art (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Nostalgia Folder”: 40 Pics That Might Unlock Some Memories If You’re Old Enough
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If You Had Three Wishes? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
S.W.A.T.
S.W.A.T.’s David Lim Describes the Emotional and Physical Training Required to Represent Los Angeles’s Finest
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2018
“Simpson Was Framed”: Private Investigator Claims O.J. Simpson’s Son Was the Real Culprit
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025