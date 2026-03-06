Bored Panda’s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

The 98th Academy Awards are right around the corner, but uncertainty still surrounds the frontrunners in the big four categories.
An uneven awards season, with different winners across major precursors, has only added to the drama. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan appear locked in a three-way battle for Best Actor.
With a record-breaking sixteen nominations, Sinners leads the field, but the Best Picture race remains wide open. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new award for Best Casting has raised the stakes by expanding the event to 24 categories.
Final voting closed on March 5, 2026, ahead of the ceremony on March 15. But before the Academy announces the winners, BoredPanda readers can lock in their predictions for the biggest night of the awards season.
Here are all the nominees across 24 categories for the 98th edition of the Oscars.
Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images
#1 Best Visual Effects
Image source: Universal Pictures
#2 Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Image source: Sony Pictures Classics
#3 Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Image source: NEON
#4 Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Benicio Del Toro
Image source: Warner Bros.
#5 Best Sound
Image source: FORMULA 1
#6 Best Production Design
Image source: Universal Pictures UK
#7 Best Music (Original Song)
Image source: Greenwich Entertainment
#8 Best Music (Original Score)
Image source: Focus Features
#9 Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Image source: A24
#10 Best Live Action Short Film
Image source: Attitude Magazine
#11 Best Actress In A Leading Role
Image source: Focus Features
#12 Best Actor In A Leading Role
Image source: A24
#13 Best International Feature Film
Image source: TIFF
#14 Best Film Editing
Image source: Warner Bros. UK & Ireland
#15 Best Documentary Short Film
Image source: Medalia Productions
#16 Best Documentary Feature Film
Image source: Arte
#17 Best Directing
Image source: NEON
#18 Best Costume Design
Image source: Avatar
#19 Best Cinematography
Image source: Proximity Media
#20 Best Casting
Image source: NEON
#21 Best Picture
Image source: Proximity Media
#22 Best Animated Short Film
Image source: John Kelly/Youtube
#23 Best Animated Feature Film
Image source: GKIDS Films
#24 Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Image source: Netflix
Follow Us