Bored Panda’s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

by

The 98th Academy Awards are right around the corner, but uncertainty still surrounds the frontrunners in the big four categories. 

An uneven awards season, with different winners across major precursors, has only added to the drama. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan appear locked in a three-way battle for Best Actor

With a record-breaking sixteen nominations, Sinners leads the field, but the Best Picture race remains wide open. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new award for Best Casting has raised the stakes by expanding the event to 24 categories.

Final voting closed on March 5, 2026, ahead of the ceremony on March 15. But before the Academy announces the winners, BoredPanda readers can lock in their predictions for the biggest night of the awards season. 

Here are all the nominees across 24 categories for the 98th edition of the Oscars.

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

#1 Best Visual Effects

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Universal Pictures

#2 Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Sony Pictures Classics

#3 Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: NEON

#4 Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Benicio Del Toro

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Warner Bros.

#5 Best Sound

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: FORMULA 1

#6 Best Production Design

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Universal Pictures UK

#7 Best Music (Original Song)

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Greenwich Entertainment

#8 Best Music (Original Score)

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Focus Features

#9 Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: A24

#10 Best Live Action Short Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Attitude Magazine

#11 Best Actress In A Leading Role

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Focus Features

#12 Best Actor In A Leading Role

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: A24

#13 Best International Feature Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: TIFF

#14 Best Film Editing

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

#15 Best Documentary Short Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Medalia Productions

#16 Best Documentary Feature Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Arte

#17 Best Directing

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: NEON

#18 Best Costume Design

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Avatar

#19 Best Cinematography

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Proximity Media

#20 Best Casting

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: NEON

#21 Best Picture

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Proximity Media

#22 Best Animated Short Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: John Kelly/Youtube

#23 Best Animated Feature Film

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: GKIDS Films

#24 Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bored Panda&#8217;s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends

Image source: Netflix

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Guide To Understanding The World In 30 Comics By “WTFramecomics” (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Can Make A Living Doing What I Love Most And It Makes Me Feel Incredibly Lucky And Happy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Hopes And Dreams? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Let’s Have A Difficult Conversation! Topic 1: Eating Disorders (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“This Is A Huge Find”: 5-Year Investigation Comes To An End As “Celebrity Number 6” Is Unveiled
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
My Experience As A Mom Of Two Boys In 31 Comics With A Feline Twist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025