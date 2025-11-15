Hey Pandas, Tell Us About Your Family Traditions (Closed)

Just wanting to learn about people from around the world.
Driving around the neighborhood to look at Christmas lights and going to a light show every year when it fist comes up at a park
Whenever we push the wrong light switch we all say “every day” idk how it started
We are spanish.
The 8th of october is our local festivity that “celebrates” the victory of the christians over the muslim people that lived in my town. Nowadays is more neutral but it used to be quite a discriminatory festivity. None of them were the original settlers but the arabian/bereber people brought amazing things when they settled there.
My familys tradition is to eat moroccan food that day to honor the people who brought us so much culture and whose conquer is being celebrated.
Mine’s literally sitting at the table. That’s about it.
We go around the table before eating and tell something we are thankful for. I love to hear some of the responses. My 4 year old grandson is thankful for his baby brother. He melted my heart with that one.
My grandma and grandpa still live in the home my dad grew up in, so whenever we go to visit them, my grandma brings out my aunt’s fancy antique Barbie dolls just so we can admire them together :) another tradition is whenever grandma and grandpa come to visit my house my brother and I challenge grandma to Mario Kart lol
My Great Grandma & Grandpa started planting a fruit tree on our family property whenever a new baby was born into the family. I remember visiting in the summers growing up and picking the apricots off my tree & thinking “this tree is exactly as old as me!” I’m pregnant with my first baby and am working on choosing a tree for him or her. ❤
My family has a party the day after thanksgiving at 7 or so called Friday Pieday. There is lots of pies, apple cider, and the adults have bourbon :) iTs a really fun party and we watch a Charlie Brown thanksgiving a lot at it
