Boss Asked Us To Improve Our Knowledge On Leaf Blowers So We Invented Leaf Blower Billiards

When our bosses tasked us with improving our knowledge of our leaf blower range, we could’ve spent hours looking through the various different product specs and codes – but we had a better idea.
We’re the type of team who learn a lot quicker with a more hands-on approach and we felt we could get to know our tools better from the comforts of our office. Plus as it’s winter right now, indoors was much more appealing than braving the cold. So, after some deliberation, we of course decided to host our own game of ‘Leaf Blower Billiards’!
We played a giant game of pool with leaf blowers
We needed a table big enough to host our game, and after few measurements we decided that our boardroom would be big enough (with some modifications)
Next up we started talking balls – ahem – more specifically what size and shape would work best getting blown (again, grow up) by our leaf blowers
After trying everything from miniature basketballs, to footballs and tennis balls, we came to the decision to have our balls made for us by The Precision Plastic Ball Company.
To bring our boardroom table up to size, we cut three sheets of mdf to make the playing surface
The cushions surrounding the edge of the table were made using cut-up cardboard boxes. To give them the nice wooden-edge finish we’re used to seeing on a professional table we wrapped these in parcel paper
Next, we cut out the six pockets based on the circumference of the balls, and used cut-up soccer nets
We got to work assembling after booking the boardroom out for a day under the guise of an ‘important business meeting’
To give the lush green finish you expect to see on a billiards table we bought two extra-large rolls of green felt
We cut this to size and intricately sealed with staples and a glue gun
With the top now finished, we secured all the cushions and pockets in place
Applying the final touches…
Finally, we straightened up the table, racked up the balls and this was the finished result
Game on!
Here’s how we made it
