Hey Pandas, Tell Us About A Time Your Neighbor Did Something Crazy (Closed)

I’m too bored. Also, about the thing that some of you heard from me, everything is now ok. And, I can’t describe it at all.
#1
Well first of all, he set traps around his own house. he set glue in his grass, bear traps around his home, and he put locks on his door to the basement for some reason. when I try to greet him I suddenly wake up in my home. So I have to somehow put my pie on his dining table and hide in his closets so I don’t get caught. I’m not really interested on what’s down in his basement. I just want a friend
#2
Moved in next door to me : )
#3
Go hunting in my backyard just cuz we have around 35 acres of land in my backyard. I was 7. In the woods. Alone.
#4
He let his dog run around my yard but when my dog went into his yard he threatened to kill my dog. His dogs chased meh too. My dog is harmless.
#5
So there was this crazy dude who lived next to me and the window to his bath was right next to mine. Once I forgot to shut the window only to find out that the water from his shower was going into my bathroom! In case you don’t believe it, there’s a notice posted in my building right now.
Follow Us