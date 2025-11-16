Hey Pandas, Tell Us About A Time When Someone Refused To Give You An Facilitation Because Of Your Disability (Closed)

For example, you needed more time on the test because you have ADHD but the teacher wouldn’t let you.
I had a text-to-speech input on my phone, for when my stutter gets bad. I needed to be able to use it for work whilst talking to customers (i had landed a job at a fast food place.) The boss said no to using the TTS input to speak to custumers, saying that “I would ruin the service reputation.”
I’m a high functioning autistic, and due to the horrible system *cough* Skyward *cough* my teachers couldn’t (and still can’t see) see my 504. Thankfully all my teachers were nice when I explained it, but I know some teacher who wouldn’t be nice.
Is there anyway to get Skyward in trouble with the government with not showing 504s?
My wife suffers from a severe herniated disc in her back and when we go to amusement parks, she can’t walk for long, so we rent wheelchairs. It’s amazing how many times people will walk out of shops/restaurants/attractions/etc and give us the dirtiest look because I’m holding the door for her to roll in…of course, they could be polite and get the door, themselves, but I guess simple human decency goes out the window when you’re visiting one of the “Happiest Places on Earth”(tm)…
Not sure if this counts, but once when I was parked in a handicapped space at a coffee shop I had somebody park next to me in the diagonal lines of the no parking area, so close that I couldn’t properly open my door. When I saw it and went back inside to ask politely if they could move to allow me to leave, not only did they refuse to get out of line to go do it, but comments were made about me ‘not really being handicapped because I don’t have a wheelchair.’ I have a genetic connective tissue disease that had recently caused me to dislocate my right hip and was walking with a visible limp, but apparently that’s not good enough? I had to resort to mentioning that they were technically parked illegally before the manager finally made them move and if I had called the cops instead of being nice it would’ve been a $180 fine in my state.
