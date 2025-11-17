Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Sad, Funny Or Interesting About Yourself (Closed)

It’s exactly what you think it is.
#1
I have had horrible intestines, leg problems, and a weak immune system, but that doesn’t stop me from doing things I love
#2
I never can accept it when people complement me. I have been slowly getting better though!
#3
My friend got r*ped when she was three.
#4
i have a really bad immune system and ive gotten pneumonia around 5 times
#5
Interesting: I injure myself and don’t know how. Thankfully nothing ever too serious so far. Examples: Waking up with a sprained ankle, and just recently injuring my foot for over 6 weeks (don’t know how or even what’s wrong).
Funny: This is a physical attribute, but I have very oily hair and if I skip washing it for ONE DAY, then I can stick it straight up (it’s probably 3~4 inches long).
Sad: I don’t trust what people say and it’s part of why I grew to hate how I looked. I thought everybody was lying about how I looked and that I actually looked terrible. Good news on that is I am beginning to trust others and love myself more.
I know this was to pick one but I just chose to pick all 3, interesting, funny, and sad.
#6
I have worked hard for my mental health and I have finally moved on from my trauma-related dissociative symptoms. I miss that little refuge inside my head that was familiar, safe like a warm blanket and now I feel lost in a harsh and cruel world. Whenever it was difficult, I was able to escape to a safe haven. However, now I fill it by writing stories, so everything will work out, won’t it?
#7
I annoy people by doing what they ask me to do or annoy them by my presence or just my very casual tone both kid and adult.
#8
I don’t like chese but I LOVE brie
not a big fan of Sasauge or hot dogs
my whole family has the same color eyes
#9
Interesting: I can do an impression of Mickey Mouse perfectly without messing up once. I’m a talented person who is good at singing, acting, writing, and comedy. I’m not a one trick pony. My impressions of cartoon characters are either spot on or sound really bad.
#10
something interesting, i have a twin sister. it would be so much cooler if we were identical though :D
#11
I have strep throat on my birthday 🤡🎉🎂🎂🥳
#12
I can tickle myself, I can barely remember my childhood and my twin died at birth. I dont find it sad though cuz I never saw my twin, besides I never feel sad for more than one second
Follow Us