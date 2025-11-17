Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Sad, Funny Or Interesting About Yourself (Closed)

by

It’s exactly what you think it is.

#1

I have had horrible intestines, leg problems, and a weak immune system, but that doesn’t stop me from doing things I love

#2

I never can accept it when people complement me. I have been slowly getting better though!

#3

My friend got r*ped when she was three.

#4

i have a really bad immune system and ive gotten pneumonia around 5 times

#5

Interesting: I injure myself and don’t know how. Thankfully nothing ever too serious so far. Examples: Waking up with a sprained ankle, and just recently injuring my foot for over 6 weeks (don’t know how or even what’s wrong).

Funny: This is a physical attribute, but I have very oily hair and if I skip washing it for ONE DAY, then I can stick it straight up (it’s probably 3~4 inches long).

Sad: I don’t trust what people say and it’s part of why I grew to hate how I looked. I thought everybody was lying about how I looked and that I actually looked terrible. Good news on that is I am beginning to trust others and love myself more.

I know this was to pick one but I just chose to pick all 3, interesting, funny, and sad.

#6

I have worked hard for my mental health and I have finally moved on from my trauma-related dissociative symptoms. I miss that little refuge inside my head that was familiar, safe like a warm blanket and now I feel lost in a harsh and cruel world. Whenever it was difficult, I was able to escape to a safe haven. However, now I fill it by writing stories, so everything will work out, won’t it?

#7

I annoy people by doing what they ask me to do or annoy them by my presence or just my very casual tone both kid and adult.

#8

I don’t like chese but I LOVE brie
not a big fan of Sasauge or hot dogs
my whole family has the same color eyes

#9

Interesting: I can do an impression of Mickey Mouse perfectly without messing up once. I’m a talented person who is good at singing, acting, writing, and comedy. I’m not a one trick pony. My impressions of cartoon characters are either spot on or sound really bad.

#10

something interesting, i have a twin sister. it would be so much cooler if we were identical though :D

#11

I have strep throat on my birthday 🤡🎉🎂🎂🥳

#12

I can tickle myself, I can barely remember my childhood and my twin died at birth. I dont find it sad though cuz I never saw my twin, besides I never feel sad for more than one second

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Asks If He’s A Jerk For Getting In A Fight With His MIL About His Daughter Having “Real” Private Parts
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
100 Funny Limericks For When You Need A Quick And Easy Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 People Who Have Messed Up At Work Reveal What Happened
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person of Interest Season 4 Episode 10 Review: “The Cold War”
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2014
“She Attacked Him First”: Family Feud Ensues After Dad Refuses To Punish His Son For Standing Up Against His Homophobic Aunt
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person Pre-Books An Exit Row Seat, Gets Outraged Discovering Some Entitled Couple Already Took It
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.