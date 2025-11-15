Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing Anyone Has Ever Asked You? (Closed)

What is the weirdest thing anyone has ever asked you?
#1
I was at a party at school and I went to get a drink and then I felt a tug and before I can look, I got pulled by the arm and pushed into a closet. it was dark and then a light came on, a guy was in the closet with me then he started asking,” is it halloween because you look like a treat” and the he tried to pull up my Dress, I was able to get out the closet and I ran back to the party and never saw the guy again
#2
One time I was wearing a 7 Rings jacket, which is Ariana Grande’s merch, at the park. This girl that looked the same age as me was like, “Oh, you know who Ariana Grande is?” And I said, “Yeah!” But my brain was like, “NaH I’M jUsT WeArInG tHiS JaCkEt ThAt SaYs SeVeN RiNgS oN iT CaUsE i WaNnA.”
#3
When I was about 11, I got the leading role in the school play. That role was a talking cow, unfortunately. Anyway, some of my friends and I were talking about our roles during PE and this boy asked me if he could milk me…….
#4
“Hey we have the same car and i locked my key in my car can i use yours?”
watched him struggle for about 10 mins
#5
Do you know where my belly button is?
-my six year old cousin
#6
Kid: Just so you know this is a dare. Me: ‘Kay Kid: *gets down on one knee* Will you marry me? Me: No
#7
Wife: “Why does it rain harder when we drive faster?”
(Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree) Mother-in-Law: “Don’t airplanes get heavier after they feed everyone?” — I told her it’s OK because they’ve used up enough fuel by that time to make up for the extra weight.
#8
I asked what a cow was and I got grounded for it… my parents were not the ones who grounded me it was this horrible old lady.
#9
“have you ever farted on a dog”
#10
I dunno if this counts if it doesn’t don’t judge me but my teacher asked me, “what kind of car should I buy?”
