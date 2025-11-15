Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Any Person You Know That Perfectly Fits The Description Of A Fictional Character (Closed)

We’ve probably all met people that seemed to resemble a fictional character in some interesting way. For me, it’s a teacher at school who looks, speaks and acts exactly like Minerva McGonagall. The resemblance is uncanny! Please tell me about any such people you might have met in your life.
#1
I have a teacher at my school that looks, acts and speaks very much like Minerva McGonagall. She always has her hair up in a bun, is kinda elderly (but not in a bad way) and is always really strict with everyone. But, just like Minerva, she has a heart of gold! She is especially protective of students in her class (again like Ms McGonagall), and everyone both fears and loves her. She is one of my favourite teachers :D
#2
My old English teacher. I swear she was ms. Frizzle from the magic school bus. Same frizzy red hair. Same bouncy personality. She always answered questions in an interesting way. She always wore really fun dresses. SHE EVEN HAD A PET LIZARD.
#3
Another Keeper of the Lost Cities post from me.
There’s a girl in my english class who looks exactly like Marella Redek.
Blonde hair, with little braids scattered throughout her hair? Check.
Large ice blue eyes? Check.
Petite figure? Check.
Snarky attitude? Check.
I swear it freaks me out sometimes.
