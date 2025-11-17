35 Advertisements So Clever, They Deserve A Permanent Spot On The Internet

A marketing team’s job seems like it must get harder and harder as the years go by. Most people are being constantly bombarded with ads, posters, banners, videos, and slogans, to such a degree that “ad blindness” is becoming a measurable phenomenon. So when an ad actually makes you stop and look, it’s a sign that someone knew what they were doing.
The “Brilliant Advertisements” Instagram page shares marketing campaigns that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. So guard your wallet, get comfortable as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorites.
#1 UNICEF “One Shot Is Enough” Campaign On Cyber Bullying That Won A Set Of Gold Press And Outdoor Lions At Cannes In 2015
#2 “Man Of Steel” Superman Elevator Ad
#3 Beach Shower That Looks Like A Giant Sprite Machine
#4 Don’t Buy Exotic Animal Souvenirs
#5 If You Want Stronger Marriage, Work On It Together
#6 Anti-Smoking
#7 Daihatsu
#8 Unicef – Every Child Needs A Family
#9 New Tattoo Artists Wanted For Berrge Tattoo Studio. To Apply, You Have To Fill In The Qr Code Carefully!
#10 Erdal Shoe Polish
#11 Band Aid: Flexible Fabric
#12 Creative Marketing
#13 These Guys Came Up With The Lollipop In 1958. While Others Promote Their Sugar-Free Products Stressing The Health, Chupa Chups Does It Differently
#14 Think Of Both Sides
#15 Toothpaste Billboard
#16 Don’t Selfie And Drive
#17 Sopranos Taxi Ad
#18 Silberman’s Fitness Center
#19 “Obscene To Some. Beautiful To Us.”
This ad is from Queer Lisboa, the Portuguese Film Festival dedicated exclusively to screening gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and transsexual themed films, a genre known as Queer Cinema | Agency: Fuel Lisboa
#20 DHL: The Fastest Express Service
#21 McDonald’s: Open 24 Hours
#22 More And More Cyclists Are Being Injured In Streets And Roads
#23 Arno Turbo Fan
#24 Mini: Outside The Box
#25 Feed SA, A South African Charity
#26 Harry’s Bread: Nice And Soft
#27 Seagram India: Make A Responsible Choice
#28 Advertisement For The Dubai Autism Center
#29 Semi-Transparent Billboard To Convey The Feeling Of Speed
#30 Kashinsky & Stergakos Dental-Care
#31 Tipp-Ex
#32 Impossible
#33 Heinz Hot Ketchup
#34 Nivea: Because Life Makes Wrinkles
#35 Guinness: Phones Down, Please
