35 Advertisements So Clever, They Deserve A Permanent Spot On The Internet

A marketing team’s job seems like it must get harder and harder as the years go by. Most people are being constantly bombarded with ads, posters, banners, videos, and slogans, to such a degree that “ad blindness” is becoming a measurable phenomenon. So when an ad actually makes you stop and look, it’s a sign that someone knew what they were doing. 

The “Brilliant Advertisements” Instagram page shares marketing campaigns that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. So guard your wallet, get comfortable as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorites. 

#1 UNICEF “One Shot Is Enough” Campaign On Cyber Bullying That Won A Set Of Gold Press And Outdoor Lions At Cannes In 2015

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#2 “Man Of Steel” Superman Elevator Ad

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#3 Beach Shower That Looks Like A Giant Sprite Machine

Image source: ternera

#4 Don’t Buy Exotic Animal Souvenirs

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#5 If You Want Stronger Marriage, Work On It Together

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#6 Anti-Smoking

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#7 Daihatsu

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#8 Unicef – Every Child Needs A Family

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#9 New Tattoo Artists Wanted For Berrge Tattoo Studio. To Apply, You Have To Fill In The Qr Code Carefully!

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#10 Erdal Shoe Polish

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#11 Band Aid: Flexible Fabric

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#12 Creative Marketing

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#13 These Guys Came Up With The Lollipop In 1958. While Others Promote Their Sugar-Free Products Stressing The Health, Chupa Chups Does It Differently

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#14 Think Of Both Sides

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#15 Toothpaste Billboard

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#16 Don’t Selfie And Drive

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#17 Sopranos Taxi Ad

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#18 Silberman’s Fitness Center

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#19 “Obscene To Some. Beautiful To Us.”

This ad is from Queer Lisboa, the Portuguese Film Festival dedicated exclusively to screening gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and transsexual themed films, a genre known as Queer Cinema | Agency: Fuel Lisboa

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#20 DHL: The Fastest Express Service

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#21 McDonald’s: Open 24 Hours

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#22 More And More Cyclists Are Being Injured In Streets And Roads

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#23 Arno Turbo Fan

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#24 Mini: Outside The Box

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#25 Feed SA, A South African Charity

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#26 Harry’s Bread: Nice And Soft

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#27 Seagram India: Make A Responsible Choice

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#28 Advertisement For The Dubai Autism Center

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#29 Semi-Transparent Billboard To Convey The Feeling Of Speed

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#30 Kashinsky & Stergakos Dental-Care

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#31 Tipp-Ex

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#32 Impossible

Image source: ads_oftheworld

#33 Heinz Hot Ketchup

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#34 Nivea: Because Life Makes Wrinkles

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

#35 Guinness: Phones Down, Please

Image source: brilliantadvertisements

