Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

by

My name is Mesut Kul and I am a Turkish artist who draws tiny pictures on various objects. Sometimes it is a butterfly wing, a rice grain, a feather and even a hair – the world’s smallest canvas.

I got acquainted with this micro art a couple of years ago. One master painter told me about the importance of innovations in art. I took his words for granted. Everyone can draw on big canvas, but only the few can do it on small objects. I was inspired by the idea that tiny drawings can be more memorable and appreciated by the viewers. Although I create the drawings with my own eyes and a brush, others might need a magnifying glass to see all the details. The greatest inspiration to me is our world. My goal is to create a universal language by means of my art.

More info: mesutkul.com

Little easel and canvas painting of the Eiffel Tower

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Coin for scale 9 x 9 mm

Feather

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Cashew

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Pumpkin seed

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Butterfly

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Noodles

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Swan’s feather

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Sunflower seed

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Grain of rice

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

Pocket watch

Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul

