This Online Group Is All About Fails That Fit Under The ‘You Had One Job’ Phrase (50 New Pics)

Nobody is exempt from making mistakes. It’s what makes us human. In fact, we manage to mess up even in rare cases when we’re faced with a task so simple that failure just seems not to be an option.

And probably nothing shows how good we are at being bad like the subreddit r/OneJob. It’s a fun online community slash depository dedicated exclusively to those occupational mishaps that make you scream the classic phrase, “You Had One Job!”

We at Bored Panda love visiting this corner of the internet and have already covered it here and here, but these folks have kept themselves busy and discovered plenty of new fails since our last publication, so we just had to make a new one!

#1 Not Sure If It Quite Fits Here But…

Image source: cekuwastak3n

#2 How This Got Through Is Beyond My Understanding

Image source: Salazzmalazz

#3 Ah Yes A Therapist That Doesnt Give Therapy

Image source: GhostInTheBathroom

#4 Bruh “Please Don’t Have An Emergency At This Location”

Image source: oeoeoeoeoeoee

#5 Suicide Prevention: Reducing The Number Of Suicidal People

Image source: hushtsu

#6 It’s About Time Someone Presented The News.

Image source: Douglasqqq

#7 This Is Close To Impressive

Image source: valimo

#8 Ah Yes, I Would Like Satan For Christmas

Image source: TheColossalTitan_

#9 Never Knew A Maze Would Be This Easy!

Image source: MemersOnReddit

#10 What Did Children With Diabetes Ever Do To You?

Image source: queerly_radical

#11 I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles

Image source: RandomNugget_

#12 Accessibility

Image source: rockanna

#13 This Bike Sign

Image source: CalmScientist

#14 I Don’t Think The Person Who Made This Understands What It Means When You Put A Line Through A Word Like That

Image source: Late_Bridge1668

#15 He Probably Meant It

Image source: tarun2619

#16 Disabled Parking

Image source: LoifuYT

#17 Keeping Everything In Place

Image source: rabieferro

#18 Time To Fix This Speed Sign!

Image source: Kaden_Emrich

#19 Math Classroom

Image source: philiplund01

#20 Press The Green Button…huh?

Image source: deltadeltadawn

#21 For Your Brown Eye

Image source: chall757

#22 Yes Boss, I Installed The Hand Sanitizer

Image source: manav20

#23 These Lights

Image source: Digital_Playz

#24 I Think They Didn’t Get The Topic

Image source: TheLimoking

#25 Good Grammar Saves Lives

Image source: Hugosimpon

#26 The Water Goes Beyond The Hand Washing’s Drain, So I Can Wash My Feet

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Oh Thank You

Image source: Hugosimpon

#28 Youp. I Think I Miiiiight Be Alone In This

Image source: LazyDreamyLizard

#29 A Hanukkah Ham

Image source: MohammadRezaPahlavi

#30 Florida Man Spells School Wrong, Twice

Image source: WatermelonButGay

#31 It’s Prone

Image source: mohzula

#32 Back To School

Image source: kevinsontheth3

#33 Contractors Misspelled Mph 8 Times In A Neighborhood Called Alphabet City

Image source: toriaces

#34 As Advertised??

Image source: xenuryne

#35 Mosaic Tiles. They Form A Larger Pattern

Image source: Gonemad79

#36 Seems I Have Not Moved For A Period Longer That I Have Been Alive

Image source: The-Ant-Whisperer

#37 It Should Be Working, No?

Image source: lostproton

#38 Haven’t Seen This One Before Soo Here We Goo

Image source: stirochrisp

#39 This Is So Annoying

Image source: lostproton

#40 I Don’t Think A Caption Is Even Needed

Image source: NinjaHat43

#41 High Quality Bike Lane

Image source: _ThankU-next

#42 Delivery Failed

Image source: Delivery failed

#43 How Did This Happen

Image source: Haruv

#44 Santa’s Going To Be All Confused This Year

Image source: Mega—Moo

#45 This Toothbrush Without Bristles I Found Today At The Supermarket

Image source: cute_and_horny

#46 I Cringe Every I Walk Past This

Image source: zestybean97

#47 Guys Want To Transport A Large Clay Pot

Image source: spyrg

#48 This Was In A Parking Lot

Image source: XxBlueScixX

#49 The Workers At My Gym Apparently Don’t Think This Is Dangerous And Threatened To Remove Me If I Threw It Away

Image source: Rubiconj99

#50 To Cosplay Iron-Man

Image source: akshu_99

