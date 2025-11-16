This Online Group Is All About Fails That Fit Under The ‘You Had One Job’ Phrase (50 New Pics)

Nobody is exempt from making mistakes. It’s what makes us human. In fact, we manage to mess up even in rare cases when we’re faced with a task so simple that failure just seems not to be an option.
And probably nothing shows how good we are at being bad like the subreddit r/OneJob. It’s a fun online community slash depository dedicated exclusively to those occupational mishaps that make you scream the classic phrase, “You Had One Job!”
And probably nothing shows how good we are at being bad like the subreddit r/OneJob. It's a fun online community slash depository dedicated exclusively to those occupational mishaps that make you scream the classic phrase, "You Had One Job!"
#1 Not Sure If It Quite Fits Here But…
Image source: cekuwastak3n
#2 How This Got Through Is Beyond My Understanding
Image source: Salazzmalazz
#3 Ah Yes A Therapist That Doesnt Give Therapy
Image source: GhostInTheBathroom
#4 Bruh “Please Don’t Have An Emergency At This Location”
Image source: oeoeoeoeoeoee
#5 Suicide Prevention: Reducing The Number Of Suicidal People
Image source: hushtsu
#6 It’s About Time Someone Presented The News.
Image source: Douglasqqq
#7 This Is Close To Impressive
Image source: valimo
#8 Ah Yes, I Would Like Satan For Christmas
Image source: TheColossalTitan_
#9 Never Knew A Maze Would Be This Easy!
Image source: MemersOnReddit
#10 What Did Children With Diabetes Ever Do To You?
Image source: queerly_radical
#11 I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles
Image source: RandomNugget_
#12 Accessibility
Image source: rockanna
#13 This Bike Sign
Image source: CalmScientist
#14 I Don’t Think The Person Who Made This Understands What It Means When You Put A Line Through A Word Like That
Image source: Late_Bridge1668
#15 He Probably Meant It
Image source: tarun2619
#16 Disabled Parking
Image source: LoifuYT
#17 Keeping Everything In Place
Image source: rabieferro
#18 Time To Fix This Speed Sign!
Image source: Kaden_Emrich
#19 Math Classroom
Image source: philiplund01
#20 Press The Green Button…huh?
Image source: deltadeltadawn
#21 For Your Brown Eye
Image source: chall757
#22 Yes Boss, I Installed The Hand Sanitizer
Image source: manav20
#23 These Lights
Image source: Digital_Playz
#24 I Think They Didn’t Get The Topic
Image source: TheLimoking
#25 Good Grammar Saves Lives
Image source: Hugosimpon
#26 The Water Goes Beyond The Hand Washing’s Drain, So I Can Wash My Feet
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Oh Thank You
Image source: Hugosimpon
#28 Youp. I Think I Miiiiight Be Alone In This
Image source: LazyDreamyLizard
#29 A Hanukkah Ham
Image source: MohammadRezaPahlavi
#30 Florida Man Spells School Wrong, Twice
Image source: WatermelonButGay
#31 It’s Prone
Image source: mohzula
#32 Back To School
Image source: kevinsontheth3
#33 Contractors Misspelled Mph 8 Times In A Neighborhood Called Alphabet City
Image source: toriaces
#34 As Advertised??
Image source: xenuryne
#35 Mosaic Tiles. They Form A Larger Pattern
Image source: Gonemad79
#36 Seems I Have Not Moved For A Period Longer That I Have Been Alive
Image source: The-Ant-Whisperer
#37 It Should Be Working, No?
Image source: lostproton
#38 Haven’t Seen This One Before Soo Here We Goo
Image source: stirochrisp
#39 This Is So Annoying
Image source: lostproton
#40 I Don’t Think A Caption Is Even Needed
Image source: NinjaHat43
#41 High Quality Bike Lane
Image source: _ThankU-next
#42 Delivery Failed
Image source: Delivery failed
#43 How Did This Happen
Image source: Haruv
#44 Santa’s Going To Be All Confused This Year
Image source: Mega—Moo
#45 This Toothbrush Without Bristles I Found Today At The Supermarket
Image source: cute_and_horny
#46 I Cringe Every I Walk Past This
Image source: zestybean97
#47 Guys Want To Transport A Large Clay Pot
Image source: spyrg
#48 This Was In A Parking Lot
Image source: XxBlueScixX
#49 The Workers At My Gym Apparently Don’t Think This Is Dangerous And Threatened To Remove Me If I Threw It Away
Image source: Rubiconj99
#50 To Cosplay Iron-Man
Image source: akshu_99
