Hey Pandas, Summarize The Plot Of The Book Badly! (Closed)

Either the book you’re writing or the one you’re reading. No spoilers, please! I challenge you to make everyone laugh.
#1
#2
Two kids with cancer fall in love and decide to take a trip to Amsterdam to meet a cranky author despite the fact they they could die at any minute.
#3
Short people try to throw evil ring in volcano
#4
A novella I wrote in highschool.
A guy gets in trouble for failing to do work. To avoid getting in trouble he hatches a diabolical plan to discredit their teacher that takes way more work than just doing the work assigned. Vindictively, he succeeds and ruins the life of the only person in his life to actually care about his success. The moral I think is ‘don’t care about students if you’re a teacher. You might get one who’ll f**k your day if given the chance. ‘
The actual plot essentially boils down to this– The only female teacher at an all boys school confronts a failing student, offering to tutor him and help him. Not wanting to face the consequences for failing he decides to paint her as the aggressor to get the grades he’s been given thrown out.
He carries out a plan unbeknownst to her until she gets accused of being inappropriate and sleeping with a student. Though she has alibies for some of the key dates she decides she can’t share them because she was sleeping with a married journalist and she loves him too much to tarnish his teputation. He won’t come forward as he’s a ‘have a cake and eat it too’ kinda person who doesn’t want to lose his marriage. Other students come forward, crucible style and further complicate things. It is very much a greek tragedy. My laptop broke in my first year of university so I lost all of it and I’ve never been able to find the will to sit down and rewrite it as it had been 60pages long. The only two hard copies I ever made were given to my English teacher and philosophy teacher in highschool to read as they were my favorite teachers and didn’t mind me working on it during their classes. My English teacher thought I could have gotten it published with some editing. Too bad I’ll never know.
#5
Orphan boy gets a magic stick and kills God.
#6
Mistreated kid gets a letter and becomes a wizard. Kid then proceeds to break almost every rule at his school and then almost get killed by a very pale bald man without a nose.
#7
A man’s house is destroyed – twice – so he decides to go on a road trip with an old friend leading to an archeological quest to find the people that built his home in the first place – followed by a light lunch.
#8
Two boys in high school meet and they fall in love with each other, one of them has a eating disorder, the other is like a golden retriever, and they both become boyfriends.
#9
One of Eros’ daughters carries on his work despite being a depressed alcoholic living in modern day new york. One day she falls for a mark and chooses to selfishly use the arrow on herself. Also, she is only visible at night because plot convenience.
#10
Over 6000 years two gay entities fall in love and contribute nothing really to the plot exept eating cake, feeding ducks and talking about dolphins. They’re the main characters but dont do much really to help stop the end of the world, they just sort of get in way 😅 also one is a snake who shouts at pot plants 😂
#11
World split up, 13 towns surrounding capital. 26 boys and gurls go on real survivor show. Hunt or be hunted for the worlds entertainment. Main character take smol sis place in games.
This may not be clear enough…
3 sequels to this book (now officially 4)…
Made into movie…
Blood…
#12
Wizard Star Wars, brought to you by the terf queen
#13
My favorite novel if all time. I read it once a year. Two old Texas Rangers decide to steal a bunch if cows and horses from Mexico and move to Montana. Their old partner becomes a criminal, they are stalked by a wh0r3, and most everyone else dies.
#14
Teen dies on his birthday and has to go on a stupid quest to keep Satan’s Fashion Consultant and his good friend’s a*****e magic dad from starting the end of the world.
#15
A girl has a big sword and multiple lore stuff happens but the important part is she has a big sword
(Book I’m writing)
#16
Kid is smarter than everyone around him which makes him creepy af and the target of bullies despite his puppy dog twin everyone loves. Lives on pure spite for the most part and has an insane talent for magic once he learns how to actually do it. While he does try to be decent most people don’t see it that way and becomes what everyone expects of him. Especially after the whole soul sucking incident. Spite may keep him standing in the end.
That’s just the prequel.
#17
A teenage girl ends up in a parallel world to her own and is stuck solving its problems.
#18
Some barely-a-teen teenager named John who wants to go on boat rides instead of being his father’s successor goes on a voyage with his father so he can SeE tHaT SaiLiNG iS bAd only for a storm to roll in and John’s dad becomes a moth and follows a lamp and they get shipwrecked. John wakes up to Scary Boi and his gang looting the wreck and killing survivors and runs away like a little baby. He is found and captured by them after being caught by Stumps.
He gets rescued by Chubby Chubs and taken in where he John meets Mary. He then goes on an adventure to find his dad who may still be alive.
He rescues his father and murders Scary Boi who was tryna pull a tricky trick and wreck a ship. His father then goes “Son, do whatever the fück you want.”
The End.
#19
A kid falls for a lesbean and everything crumples.
(Stargirl)
#20
A book I read on the internet but I forgot the title and author: Fast forwards when Earth has been destroyed and humans became intergalactic beings with high tech and stuff, there’s this team of 8 orphan teens (4 girls 4 boys) with superpowers saving the Galaxy from an evil mad scientist and a stupid ghost and an entire undead ghost army. The captain of the team, a 16 year old girl (who is supposed to be the best fighter, btw) is kidnapped and held as hostage at the evil scientists’ lair, and the rest of the team (her best friends) goes to rescue her while killing evil ghosts on the way. (One of the boys die on the way) But then the main character (a 16-y-o boy) who is in the team, has a crush on the captain. When they finally rescue her to complete the mission of eliminating the evil scientist, they suddenly realize they have to sacrifice someone to the Void and stay there in pain for eternity so they could live due to some weird curse of something. The captain for some reason hates one of her teammates, a sassy, sarcastic, quiet 17-y-o girl with depression (and invincibility as her power, so people use her as the human shield despite she can still feel pain) who also happened to be the dead boy’s girlfriend (I know, this sucks), just because the captain thinks she have a crush on the main character, while she absolutely DO NOT. :( So when they have to sacrifice someone to the Void, the captain, the main character, and the captain’s best friend all decided to push her in. The sad part was that the rest of the team that’s still alive (the 17-y-o girl’s best friend and her crush) was against it, but they couldn’t do anything to stop it. But then the girl comes back as a ghost and joins the evil scientist along with her dead boyfriend, and the main character and the captain and the rest of the team almost dies without their secret help, but they survive and beat the evil scientist and the ghosts (for now). The really unfair part was that even if the captain realized she was wrong and found a way to revive the girl and her boyfriend, she only did so because the main character thought she was sucky and had a big fight with her, saying the dead girl did nothing wrong. The ending was about the team making up and stuff and the girl simply just FORGIVE the captain for no reason, and the main character dating the captain, but then some weird mechanics of the evil scientist backfires and it wipes out everyone’s memory (except from the main character’s) and spreads the team all over the Galaxy, with another evil threat incoming. The end.
#21
little boy grows up in a totally sheltered community. he gets selected for a special career and spends his afternoons with an old man who gives him memories of the past. when he learns the secret of release, he kidnaps a child and runs away to go sledding
#22
a lot of cats evacuate forest because of bulldozers
#23
A rich millionaire meets an old flame who is already married. Unfortunately, he’s suicidal and she’s a bad driver. Things don’t work out.
#24
Surgeon man is fighter man, then slave. Prince man brother dies and nephew is king. Also prince in love with dead brother’s wife. Girl stealing magic thing from magic woman. Assassin who doesn’t like to kill.
#25
The house of the spirits. Should have just been called ‘trigger warning: the book’
This book has it all– incest, necrophilia, brutal murder, sexual assault and child abuse (and child rape).
It follows an unborn baby who is eventually born and Estaban (the biggest creep to ever creep)– two generations apart as they navigate a changing political and social landscape with magical realism.
It was approved by a school board and was one of our grade 11 novels.
In the first chapter siblings attend a party, there’s an accident and one sister, the most beautiful with green hair, is decapitated. Her head goes missing. The mortition who works on her does gross things with her body after being overcome by how beautiful she was (keep in mind… she’s still headless). And that’s just chapter 1.
#26
A man does a science experiment, goes bye bye, but not really. He does stuff while people r oblivious to what he does. He gets hunted by the po po and does more stuff. He turns himself into a “mummy” sometimes to “blend in” kinda. Haven’t read the book in a while so going off of my memory here. And uh then he gets the living sht beat out of him for crimes and uh stuff I think? Then yea. This book is called ### ######### ###.
#27
Traumatized magic fish prince, super-powered seer, and weird sister attempt to stop crazy magic guy from taking over the world. Chaos (and patricide) ensue.
What book am I talking about? Hint: my username
#28
This guy leaves a fortune to a random person. After a while she realises that it may not be random and there may be a link with her dead mother and the billionaire. The mom should’ve just told her the secret though-
(Don’t even know what the secret is yet though)
#29
a psychopath falls in love with a singer in a dystopian world and ends up trying to kill her because he wants to be important.
#30
Guy steals spider from vampire. Then spider nearly kills the guys friend. Guy fakes his death and runs off with vampire (Note: this is a twelve book series)
#31
an abandoned and unwanted eyeless kitten becomes a hero after surviving terrorist attacks that killed thousands and fighting off a home invader
#32
Girl jumps into the ground she then finds a land of wonder (big hint here) and then she finds out it’s a dream
#33
A man breaks into a house that contained two children, and a goldfish and does the following:
-throws house furniture around the house rampaging.
-let’s out his to slaves from a wooden box to wreck havoc around the house.
-covers his tracks and runs away.
#34
Unlucky coincidence,
An unlucky coincedence causes multiple minor injuries to seven random peopel, followed by them going on a murder spree, committing arson, and ending their reign of terror with the destruction of a specimen from a rare species. Still at large.
#35
A little boy is taken from his family to go to a boarding school where he finds a rock in a mirror and almost dies
#36
Young boy with a kind heart is paid back with training to become a gentleman.
#37
A group of rabbits travels a long way to find a new home but forget that to keep a steady community going, you’ll need to have kids and whoops, there are no females.
#38
Little orphan girl’s brother coughs up blood, she steals from his gravedigger, her foster mum cusses at her, her foster dad has shiny eyes, she finds a man with feathers and they all die in the end (mostly). Also some blonde kid has Sonic Spirit (“GOTTA GO FAST”) and wants to get it on with orphan girl. And Death has synesthesia.
#39
A boy and his cousin and a 33 year old hairy man quest to make sure their grandfather never wakes up. Afterwards, the boy falls in love with his cousin.
#40
Closeted bi disaster has a crush on a fraud who is obsessed with the closeted bi disaster’s cousin who hits somebody with a car (hint: everyone is rich)
#41
Horse with magical abilities wo a and horn so basically an alicorn saves a magical vault
I’m writing this book called Land of the Equines
#42
Little boy finds a magic cabinet and gets to play with ceramic figurines.
#43
Girl gets a compass that knows all the secrets of the universe, and she meets a boy with a knife. They go to war against the armies of heaven. Along the way she gets kidnapped and tortured by her mom, and watches her father murder her best friend, who she meets again in the land of the dead. Oh, she makes friends with elephants on wheels, rides a polar bear to battle, chills with witches, and nobody stops her from wandering around the research buildings of a major university in England, in spite of being only twelve
Three books technically.
#44
A teenager is the son of a god and gets help from someone who throws a hairbrush at a big fiery guy’s eye
#45
Girl transported to magical world teams up with 3 strangers in order to get home again
#46
Okay, i used to be obsessed with this series until I realised just how forced the plot was but it’s the only one i could think off so here goes
Girl, finds pretty, emo, very religious people, falls in love with the blond one, finds out he’s her brother and that their dad is evil. Turns out he’s not her brother, so they start dating, turns out he’s her kinda adopted brother, has to kill her father because he’s trying to bring demons into the mortal realm, turns out shes even more part angel than she thought and can create powerful runes so she kills her dad, finds her actual brother along the way but doesn’t realise it, falls for him, realises they are related so goes back to first boy. First boy gets possessed by Lilith herself and they then have to kill him to save him. He lives, finds out he and the girl aren’t related at all and they live happily ever after because the romance was forced and yeah…..
let me know if you understood any of that
#47
here’s another one, homeless guy finds home, runs away with a friend(who happens to be a girl) to evil people, runs into problems on the way.
