I Create Intricate Eco Paintings

by

My name is Patrycja and I am a graduate of art studies specializing in painting. I’ve always created something, I am constantly looking for new forms, new pictorial paintings, interesting ways of expressing myself. I have many collective exhibitions behind me. I would like to share my works with you, a bit of nature, which we rarely have the opportunity and time to admire. My eco-paintings are acrylic painting on birch and oak wood. Each picture is unique, not only because of the painting itself, but also because of the uniqueness of each piece of wood. I invite you to my little world! :)

More info: Facebook

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
