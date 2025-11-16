Hey Pandas, Show Us A Photo Of Your Old Piece Of Tech Gear (Closed)

by

I would like to see some of your old pieces of tech that you were proud to show off at the time.

#1 Edison Standard Phonograph From 1906. Uses Cylinder Records. Plays Beautifully. (I Have Hundreds Of Records.)

#2 My Little Photo Museum

#3 I Was Proud Of My Slr Film Roll Camera. I Still Have It

#4 1961 German Retina Reflex III Camera

#5 Early 1980s Teac Reel To Reel Tape Deck

#6 Waltham Pocket Watch, Made In 1900

#7 My First Computer (In 1994): A 1989 Apple Macintosh Se30

#8 Technics Sl-1510 Manual Turntable, Made In 1974 And Still Working

#9 Victor II From 1899 To 1902. Plays Beautifully

#10 It Works

#11 Pentax K1000 35mm Camera I’ve Had Since 1980. Original Lens Too. Fully Mechanical, No Battries Needed

#12 Oldest I Could Find That’s Actually Mine

#13 My Gameboy Color And Surviving Games. Missing Quite A Few Favorite Games Like Tetris/Lion King

#14 Almost 25 Years My Trusted Steed. Fabrication 1998

#15 My Ipod Classic 80gb. Still Using It Every Day

#16 Sansui Quadraphonic Speakers

#17 I Was So Proud Of My Hot Pink Pantech Phone!!

#18 I’m Waiting For It To Make A Come Back

#19 Not Support Old, But A Nokia N900, With A Physical Keyboard!

#20 Sony Srf-Hm0v3 – TV/Weather/Fm/Am Walkman Late 1990’s

#21 Bone Fone Am/Fm Stereo – Tec Dieter Beer, Germany Late 1970’s

#22 My Technics Sl-15 Linear Drive Turntable With Song Sequence Program Function

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
