Hey Pandas, Show Us A Photo Of Your Old Piece Of Tech Gear (Closed)

I would like to see some of your old pieces of tech that you were proud to show off at the time.
#1 Edison Standard Phonograph From 1906. Uses Cylinder Records. Plays Beautifully. (I Have Hundreds Of Records.)
#2 My Little Photo Museum
#3 I Was Proud Of My Slr Film Roll Camera. I Still Have It
#4 1961 German Retina Reflex III Camera
#5 Early 1980s Teac Reel To Reel Tape Deck
#6 Waltham Pocket Watch, Made In 1900
#7 My First Computer (In 1994): A 1989 Apple Macintosh Se30
#8 Technics Sl-1510 Manual Turntable, Made In 1974 And Still Working
#9 Victor II From 1899 To 1902. Plays Beautifully
#10 It Works
#11 Pentax K1000 35mm Camera I’ve Had Since 1980. Original Lens Too. Fully Mechanical, No Battries Needed
#12 Oldest I Could Find That’s Actually Mine
#13 My Gameboy Color And Surviving Games. Missing Quite A Few Favorite Games Like Tetris/Lion King
#14 Almost 25 Years My Trusted Steed. Fabrication 1998
#15 My Ipod Classic 80gb. Still Using It Every Day
#16 Sansui Quadraphonic Speakers
#17 I Was So Proud Of My Hot Pink Pantech Phone!!
#18 I’m Waiting For It To Make A Come Back
#19 Not Support Old, But A Nokia N900, With A Physical Keyboard!
#20 Sony Srf-Hm0v3 – TV/Weather/Fm/Am Walkman Late 1990’s
#21 Bone Fone Am/Fm Stereo – Tec Dieter Beer, Germany Late 1970’s
#22 My Technics Sl-15 Linear Drive Turntable With Song Sequence Program Function
