Hey Pandas, What Is Your Hot Take On A Popular TV Show? (Closed)

What is something you believe about a TV show that is an unpopular opinion?
#1
Watching people fall down on AFV gets old really really quick
#2
the big bang theory is overrated
#3
Joey and Rachel were a better couple than Ross and Rachel
#4
Star Trek the original series is unwatchable and the iterations of Star Trek that came out in the 80’s and 90’s are far superior.
Also, Captain Picard is a much better captain than Kirk.
#5
Steve urkel, was one of the worst characters on family matters.
#6
Not one show in particular, but on cooking shows I feel like the judges have a little say so on who stays. Instead producers choose to keep whoever will create the most dramatic finale.
#7
Although both were great Better Call Saul was better than Breaking Bad
#8
Don’t hate on me but stranger things isn’t scary and is very overrated
#9
Phyllis from The office, sucks almost as much as Jan and Ryan.
#10
Despite all of the hate, I think that Netflix’s “Wednesday” is the best show to come out in the past year…
#11
Andor is the best Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back. All the Star Wars shows and movies in between rank from mediocre to garbage.
#12
Breaking Bad sucked.
There I said it.
#13
Rick and Morty is getting a lot better. It’s still an adult show, but it’s kinda less immature. The season 6, episode 8 episode is a great example. Rick is changing and healing. It shows huge character growth. “Analyze P**s” was a very heavy episode but it was also one of the best. I love the show and am glad it’s getting better and more “upbeat”
#14
Sponge Bob annoys the living hell out of me.
#15
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, and “his” YouTube channel.
For context, my younger siblings have somehow gotten into watching toy videos (they are 5, 7, and 10) and I absolutely HATE all of them. But this is the one I hate the most. It’s so plain and obvious that when he was younger, sure, he liked being the center of attention. But now, his parents seem to be exploiting him, and Ryan obviously doesn’t want to be in the camera anymore.
But it’s not like they can suddenly stop, either, since Ryan’s name is over everything. Even his sisters can’t be in the camera for too long before fans get mad and want his back. I feel sorry for him, and hope he gets help soon🥺
#16
I don’t think BoJack Horseman is particularly “funny”. Don’t get me wrong, I love the show: I find it beautifully crafted, deep, provoking, insightful, caustic, cynical and profoundly philosophical. The characters are rounded, flawed, balanced and entirely too human.
After several episodes I have found myself sometimes pondering my own existence, questioning every decision I have made and sometimes deeply disturbed. Not what I would call relaxing or funny and certainly not what some people would expect from a show about a talking horse…
#17
All of the people who say Netflix’s Wednesday is a Stupid Edgy Drama Series haven’t even watched it. I am very glad it’s getting the praise and popularity it deserves.
#18
All cooking shows (apart from Nailed It!) are boring. Who wants to watch people who are better at cooking than them succeed in making things no one would ever eat outside of the show? I don’t know, I just could never get into the appeal of cooking shows . . .
#19
The Wire had one of the greatest first seasons ever, true, BUT the rest of the show was a very mixed bag.
#20
Dubbing a foreign-language series CAN work and even can improve it. However it must be done with the greatest care as it also risks making it worse, can take away the appeal or even turn it into something unwatchable.
#21
Ellen Pompeo is officially leaving Grey’s Anatomy and I don’t think the show should continue without her.
