Hey Pandas, What Is A Really Nostalgic Thing To You?

Is there any object, location, food, smell, or sound that brings back a flood of memories to you?
#1
Cassette tapes
#2
The aroma of freshly baked cookies always brings back memories of my grandmother, who used to bake them whenever I came to visit.
#3
The smell of an ice rink. I remember going to my brothers hockey games as a child and it would always have the key ice rink smell. I haven’t seen my brother in maybe 4 years or so and have never lived with him (he’s my half brother). I guess because we didn’t live together we don’t have the I hate you your so annoying sibling bond.
#4
Decorating sugar cookies always reminds me of my grandma
#5
Harry Potter, the warm smell of my childhood dog, and pilled bedsheets
#6
Really weird, but one specific math homework platform. It reminds me of my 8th grade math class. I miss them a lot, we had a lot of good times, and our teacher was amazing. He cared about us all as people, treated us like adults, and was an absolute genius with math.
#7
Dinosaur Train, that used to be my favourite show when I was younger, my favourite character was Buddy the T-Rex.
#8
The smell of jasmine. We had them flowering all over our house in Pakistan. I lived there from the age 2 to 4 years old when we then returned to the UK.
#9
The smell of mooncakes once per year, feels so dreamy.
#10
annual diwali parties that my community does. i wont go into specifics(i dont want my online identity being correlated with my real identity lol), but being on stage dancing with my friends, having amazing food, and dressing up in the heaviest lehengas ever is so nostalgic
#11
Minecraft music makes me so nostalgic, I can’t play it with the music on
#12
Oh i’m gonna age myself. If I start feeling frazzled and stress messy, I binge Bobby’s World, Disney Sing Alongs and Jem and the Holograms while craving delicious Hi-C Ecto Cooler. From a giant can!
